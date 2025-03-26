Aliyah Boston sends 4-word warning to rival teams after Fever's offseason addition shows her skills in training 

  • home icon
By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 26, 2025 05:37 GMT
Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston was thrilled to see the team's latest addition in her first workout for the franchise. Sydney Colson arrived in Indianapolis on Monday and showcased her skills the next day. Boston even dropped a playful warning to rival teams on social media.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Boston shared the Fever's post about Colson's workout. She wrote a four-word message alluding to the team's number of shooters after a busy offseason. Last season, Colson shot 37% from the 3-point range with the Las Vegas Aces.

"Team full of snipers," Boston captioned.
Aliyah Boston shared this on Instagram. (Photo: @aliyah.boston on IG)
The Indiana Fever made a bunch of moves in the offseason to surround Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston with a better roster. The franchise overhauled the front office by hiring Kelly Krauskopf as president of basketball and business operations and Amber Cox as general manager and chief operating officer.

Indiana also hired Stephanie White as head coach, reuniting the hometown girl with her former team. White played four seasons with the Fever and coached from 2011 to 2016, serving as head coach for the final two years.

As for the roster, the Fever brought back Kelsey Mitchell and acquired Sophie Cunningham and Jaelyn Brown via trade. They were also active in free agency, signing veteran players DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson, Brianna Turner and Natasha Howard.

While Caitlin Clark didn't play pro basketball in the offseason, Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull signed with Unrivaled. Boston played for the Vinyl BC, while Hull teamed up with Angel Reese in Rose BC. The two teams played in the final, with Hull's team winning the championship.

Why did Aliyah Boston play in Unrivaled?

After her first season in the WNBA, Aliyah Boston didn't play overseas. She worked in the booth as an analyst for college basketball. However, things changed after her second year when she signed to play for Unrivaled.

Speaking to the Indianapolis Star back in January, Boston explained why she chose to stay busy this offseason.

"Allowing me to work in space, and allowing me to just be confident in the stuff I’ve worked on this offseason, I think that’s the biggest thing," Boston said. "Knowing that I put in the work, and knowing that I put in time, and knowing those things will execute. ... We want to play fast, and I feel like that’s how we play in the league anyways. It’s a pretty fast-paced game, so we’re just going to keep doing that."
Boston played limited minutes in Unrivaled, mainly coming off the bench for the majority of the season. She showed improvement in her game, which will come in handy under new coach Stephanie White.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
