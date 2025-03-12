Aliyah Boston shares 2-word reaction to selfie on cruise boat in the company of LA Sparks 6-foot-3 star

Aliyah Boston has been enjoying her offseason while playing in the Unrivaled league as a member of Vinyl BC. On one of her off days between the end of the regular season and her playoff game against the Lunar Owls, Boston took some time to enjoy Miami alongside one of her WNBA friends and Vinyl BC teammate, Dearica Hamby.

Aliyah Boston and the 6-foot-3 LA Sparks forward spent time on a boat on Tuesday, relaxing on the Miami coast.

"This life," Boston said.

Boston relaxed with her Vinyl BC teammates ahead of their first round playoff game.

Boston and Hamby have been friends since college days in South Carolina. Hamby has been a mentor to Boston as she has navigated through her first two seasons in the WNBA.

With the help of Hamby and other WNBA veterans, Boston has developed into one of the better front-line players in the league. The former first overall pick in 2023 has steadily improved since entering the league and figures to be one of the main running mates for Caitlin Clark as the Indiana Fever looks to return to the playoffs.

The two-time All-Star has always been conscious of those who have helped her achieve success, from her college coach Dawn Staley to the WNBA veterans she has been around.

How has a season alongside Dearica Hamby helped Aliyah Boston improve?

Aliyah Boston spent a lot of time around the 2022 WNBA champion, gleaning as much as she could from Dearica Hamby's work ethic and playstyle. Hamby has been a steady scorer throughout her career, and she is coming off arguably her best season, averaging a career-high 17.3 points per game for the Sparks.

Both Hamby and Boston are taller forwards with above-average ball-handling skills and being around a player who has developed moves to open driving lanes to the rim.

One of the flaws the Phoenix Mercury exploited in last year's playoff series was the Fever's lack of capable dribblers outside of Caitlin Clark. If Boston has learned enough moves from Hamby to make her a threat on all three levels as a scorer and playmaker, she could help the new-look Indiana Fever go on a deep playoff run behind her and Clark.

