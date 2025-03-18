Aliyah Boston shares 4-word request for Fever co-star Lexie Hull after Rose BC's Unrivaled win

Indiana Fever teammates Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull were on opposing teams in the 2025 Unrivaled Final. Boston was with Laces BC, while Hull represented Rose BC in the league's inaugural season. But in the end, the Rose outlasted the Laces to become the first-ever Unrivaled Champions.

In a post on X/Twitter, Boston dropped a four-word question for her Fever teammate. Hull wasn't much of a factor in the final, but was important in the regular season, providing energy and hustle off the bench.

"Dinner on you maybe?" Boston tweeted.

With a $50,000 prize for each member of the championship-winning team, Lexie Hull could certainly buy dinner for Aliyah Boston. Hull went scoreless in four minutes, dishing out one assist in the Rose's 62-54 win over the Vinyl.

Boston finished with 10 points, four rebounds and two blocks in nine minutes off the bench. Chelsea Gray was named Final MVP after putting up 18 points, three rebounds and eight assists. The Rose played without Angel Reese, who was dealing with a hand injury.

Azura Stevens picked up the slack with 19 points and 19 rebounds, while Brittney Sykes had a team-high 21 points. As for the Vinyl, Rhyne Howard produced 22 points, six rebounds and two assists while Jordin Canada only had 10 points. Dearica Hamby, who scored the game-winner against the Lunar Owls in the semifinals, scored eight points.

Other members of the Rose BC roster include Naz Hillmon, Kahleah Copper and Natisha Hiedeman. Hillmon and Hiedeman were replacement players serving as backups when there were injuries.

Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull return to revamped Fever roster

Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull returning to a revamped Fever roster. (Photo: IMAGN)

Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull are set to prepare for the upcoming 2025 WNBA season following their successful stints at Unrivaled. Both players are returning to Indiana as two of the few holdovers from last season's roster along with Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Damiris Dantas.

The Fever made a lot of roster changes, as well as the front office, in preparation for Clark's second year. They acquired Sophie Cunningham and Jaelyn Brown via trade and signed veterans DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sydney Colson and Brianna Turner in free agency.

Indiana also brought back Stephanie White as coach, replacing the fired Christie Sides. White previously coached the Fever from 2011 to 2014 as an assistant and from 2015 to 2016 as head coach. She has been working with Clark throughout the offseason, with the team posting some of it on social media.

Boston is expected to have the same role as the second option on scoring, while Hull's place in the starting lineup might be in jeopardy. Nevertheless, she knows how to play off the bench and knows her role in the team as a gritty 3-and-D player.

