Aliyah Boston gives shout-out to $141.12 billion company after ex-teammate reveals transportation brand's act

Indiana Fever All-Star Aliyah Boston gave a shout-out to Uber for its latest membership program benefiting students. She learned about it through former college teammate Bree Hall, who featured it in a social media post.

Uber One for Students is a membership program that offers eligible college students discounted access to Uber and Uber Eats services. Hall said it is a big help for student-athletes like her, making her day-to-day life a whole lot easier.

Aliyah Boston was among those who reacted to the post, saying that it prompted her to call for an Uber, which has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion (per Forbes).

The two-time WNBA All-Star wrote in the comments section:

"I just called for an Uber after watching this video."

Boston and Hall were teammates at the University of South Carolina, winning a national title together in 2022. The former has since moved on to the WNBA and is a key piece in Indiana alongside Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell. Hall, meanwhile, is a senior with the Gamecocks (16-1), averaging 6.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 17 games this season.

Aliyah Boston sees game improving with stint in Unrivaled

Aliyah Boston is set to participate in the inaugural season of the 3-on-3 Unrivaled Basketball League beginning this week. It is a stint she believes will make her better as a player.

The Indiana Fever power forward/center is rostered with the Vinyl Basketball Club, joining forces with Rae Burrell (LA Sparks), Jordin Canada (Atlanta Dream), Dearica Hamby (Sparks), Rhyne Howard (Dream) and Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings). The team is coached by Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon.

In an interview with the Indianapolis Star, Boston shared her thoughts on taking part in the newly formed league and how it will help her game.

"[It will allow] me to work in space, and allowing me to just be confident in the stuff I've worked on this offseason, I think that's the biggest thing. Knowing that I put in the work, and knowing that I put in the time, and knowing those things will execute."

Aliyah Boston enters Unrivaled off another All-Star season with the Fever. She averaged 14.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 40 games last season. She helped the team reach the postseason for the first time in eight years.

In the new 3-on-3 league, she is one of three Fever players seeing action, with the others being Lexie Hull (Rose BC) and Katie Lou Samuelson (Phantom BC).

Unrivaled tips off on Jan. 17 and runs till March 17.

