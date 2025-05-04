  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Aliyah Boston
  • Aliyah Boston stats: How did Fever star fare in 2nd preseason game? (May 4)

Aliyah Boston stats: How did Fever star fare in 2nd preseason game? (May 4)

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 04, 2025 21:44 GMT
WNBA: MAY 03 Preseason - Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Aliyah Boston stats: How did Fever star fare in 2nd preseason game? (May 4) (Image source: Getty)

Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever faced the Brazil National Team in their second preseason game on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Ad

This is the second night of Indiana's back-to-back preseason opener. On Saturday, they had a 79-74 overtime win against the Washington Mystics. Boston finished with seven points and eight rebounds on 3-for-7 shooting.

On Sunday, Boston played 14:26 in the first half and scored seven points on 3-for-7 shooting. She also went 1-for-3 from the free-throw line and contributed four rebounds, four assists, two steals and three turnovers. The Fever had a 70-24 lead over Brazil.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Boston scored four points (1-for-2 shooting) in the third quarter. She was perfect from the charity stripe (2-for-2). She logged six minutes in the period and also had four rebounds, an assist and a turnover.

Aliyah Boston's stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aliyah Boston7442033-70-01-329
Ad

Aliyah Boston praises Caitlin Clark's offseason transformation

On Indiana Fever's media day on Wednesday, Aliyah Boston praised the work that reigning Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark made in the offseason. Several pictures of Clark with a much more toned physique went viral on social media recently.

"I see it on social media, they’ll be like Caitlin has such strong muscles," Boston said. "But, I think her strength. She gets into the paint and she's able to bully her way and finish strong at the basket. Everyone talks, once again, about her 3-point shooting. We've all seen her passing.
Ad
"Her ability to get downhill and just stay on balance and score the ball I think it's gonna be great this year, too."
Ad

Last season, the young core of Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark and two-time WNBA All-Star Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016. With a retooled roster in the upcoming season, they hope to put up a deeper postseason run.

This live copy will be edited and updated when the game concludes.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications