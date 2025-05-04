Aliyah Boston stats: How did Fever star fare in 2nd preseason game? (May 4)

Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever faced the Brazil National Team in their second preseason game on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Ad

This is the second night of Indiana's back-to-back preseason opener. On Saturday, they had a 79-74 overtime win against the Washington Mystics. Boston finished with seven points and eight rebounds on 3-for-7 shooting.

On Sunday, Boston played 14:26 in the first half and scored seven points on 3-for-7 shooting. She also went 1-for-3 from the free-throw line and contributed four rebounds, four assists, two steals and three turnovers. The Fever had a 70-24 lead over Brazil.

Ad

Trending

Boston scored four points (1-for-2 shooting) in the third quarter. She was perfect from the charity stripe (2-for-2). She logged six minutes in the period and also had four rebounds, an assist and a turnover.

Aliyah Boston's stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Aliyah Boston 7 4 4 2 0 3 3-7 0-0 1-3 29

Ad

Aliyah Boston praises Caitlin Clark's offseason transformation

On Indiana Fever's media day on Wednesday, Aliyah Boston praised the work that reigning Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark made in the offseason. Several pictures of Clark with a much more toned physique went viral on social media recently.

"I see it on social media, they’ll be like Caitlin has such strong muscles," Boston said. "But, I think her strength. She gets into the paint and she's able to bully her way and finish strong at the basket. Everyone talks, once again, about her 3-point shooting. We've all seen her passing.

Ad

"Her ability to get downhill and just stay on balance and score the ball I think it's gonna be great this year, too."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last season, the young core of Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark and two-time WNBA All-Star Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016. With a retooled roster in the upcoming season, they hope to put up a deeper postseason run.

This live copy will be edited and updated when the game concludes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More