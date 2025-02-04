Aliyah Boston Stats: How did the Vinyl BC star fare against Lunar Owls BC in Unrivaled? (Feb. 3)

Aliyah Boston and Vinyl BC got their first look at the unbeaten Lunar Owls BC on Monday. Vinyl, coming off a 77-67 loss to Mist BC on Saturday, hoped to hand the Napheesa Collier-led team its first loss in the Unrivaled.

The Indiana Fever star contributed two points and three rebounds in the first quarter. Vinyl started strong but could not keep up with Collier's impressive opening period. Boston and Co. trailed 29-18 after the first seven minutes ended.

Vinyl coach Teresa Weatherspoon kept Boston on the bench in the second period as the Owls threatened to blow them away. The forward ended the first half with three rebounds, two assists and one block.

Trending

Aliyah Boston had one rebound and one foul in limited minutes of action in the third quarter. Teresa Weatherspoon kept going to Dearica Hamby despite the game going out of hand. Napheesa Collier, who had 14 points in the period, scored almost at will against Hamby. Vinyl faced a 73-57 deficit before the final frame.

The two-time WNBA All-Star watched from the sidelines in the fourth quarter as the Lunar Owls kept hammering them. Vinyl BC lost 85-68 after Skylar Diggins-Smith hit a corner 3-pointer off a nifty Allisha Gray assist.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Aliyah Boston 0 4 3 1 1 0 0-1 0-0 0-0

Aliyah Boston hardly played in the rematch against the Owls despite playing well in the first meeting

In the first meeting between Vinyl BC and the Lunar Owls BC in late January, Aliyah Boston got the start over the unavailable Dearica Hamby. Boston had his best game of the season, finishing the game with 14 points, nine rebounds and one assist. More importantly, she limited Napheesa Collier to 19 points.

In the rematch, Vinyl coach Teresa Weatherspoon went to Hamby again and the result was disastrous. Collier exploded right from the start. The Minnesota Lynx superstar in the WNBA repeatedly dominated her matchup against the LA Sparks forward. Despite the mismatch, Weatherspoon gave Boston six minutes.

Hamby has better range and mobility than Aliyah Boston, but against Collier, she struggled badly on defense. Boston proved in the first game that she could slow down Collier, a strategy Weatherspoon ignored in the blowout loss to the Owls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback