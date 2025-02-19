Aliyah Boston Stats: How did the Vinyl BC star fare against Rose BC in Unrivaled? (Feb. 18)

Aliyah Boston and Vinyl BC faced Rose BC on Tuesday, the second meeting between the two teams. Boston, who helped her team to a 79-73 win in the first encounter, looks to do the same in the rematch.

Ad

The Indiana Fever star in the WNBA entered the game with 2:41 left in the first quarter. She went 0-for-2 as Vinyl badly struggled out of the gate. Only Dearica Hamby, who scored a layup, prevented Rose from shutting them out in the opening minutes. Chelsea Gray’s nine points pushed Rose to a 13-2 lead at the end of the period.

Like in the first quarter, Boston came in late in the next period but immediately impacted the game. She had five points and two rebounds in Vinyl's searing 24-14 period to close the gap to 29-26 at halftime.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Aliyah Boston 5 3 0 1 1 0 1-3 0-0 2-2

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback