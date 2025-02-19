  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Aliyah Boston
  • Aliyah Boston Stats: How did the Vinyl BC star fare against Rose BC in Unrivaled? (Feb. 18)

Aliyah Boston Stats: How did the Vinyl BC star fare against Rose BC in Unrivaled? (Feb. 18)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 19, 2025 01:08 GMT
Aliyah Boston stats against Rose BC on Feb. 18 in Unrivaled game. [photo: @vinylbc/IG]
Aliyah Boston stats against Rose BC on Feb. 18 in Unrivaled game. [photo: @vinylbc/IG]

Aliyah Boston and Vinyl BC faced Rose BC on Tuesday, the second meeting between the two teams. Boston, who helped her team to a 79-73 win in the first encounter, looks to do the same in the rematch.

Ad

The Indiana Fever star in the WNBA entered the game with 2:41 left in the first quarter. She went 0-for-2 as Vinyl badly struggled out of the gate. Only Dearica Hamby, who scored a layup, prevented Rose from shutting them out in the opening minutes. Chelsea Gray’s nine points pushed Rose to a 13-2 lead at the end of the period.

Like in the first quarter, Boston came in late in the next period but immediately impacted the game. She had five points and two rebounds in Vinyl's searing 24-14 period to close the gap to 29-26 at halftime.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Aliyah Boston5 3 01101-30-02-2
Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी