Aliyah Boston stats tonight: How did Fever star fare in the absence of Caitlin Clark vs Mystics (May 28)

Aliyah Boston, one of the bright young stars on the Indiana Fever, will have a lot on her plate for the foreseeable future. Aside from her rim protection and rebounding duties, the two-time All-Star will have to help cover for the loss of Fever star Caitlin Clark. This past Monday, the team announced that Clark will be sidelined for at least two weeks due to a quad injury.
Aside from shining brightly in her own right, Boston will be one of the key rotation players who will make up for the 19.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 9.3 assists that Clark had been contributing. AB gets to meet this challenge head on when the Fever take on the Washington Mystics on Wednesday.
After the first 10 minutes of action against the Mystics, Boston had one point, three rebounds, one assist, and one block. With Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner off to a hot start in the first quarter, Boston went to work on cleaning up the boards and controlling the paint.
In the second quarter, Boston's production remained minimal as her teammates picked up the scoring slack, though AB did score one field goal in this stanza. Boston's halftime stat line was three points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block. The Fever, however, trailed the Mystics 44-40.