Aliyah Boston Stats Tonight: How did Fever star fare against Connecticut Sun? (May 30) | 2025 WNBA season

Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever hosted the Connecticut Sun on Friday. Following a closely fought 83-77 loss to the Washington Mystics two nights ago, the Fever looked to bounce back with a win. Boston hoped to lead her team to victory while Caitlin Clark remained injured.
Boston opened the game with a nifty pass that led to a Lexie Hull jump shot. A few possessions later, the two-time All-Star scored a layup off a Natasha Howard dime. She finished the period with 10 points and two assists to give Indiana a 23-21 lead.
Foul trouble forced Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White to bench Boston in the last seven minutes of the second quarter. The home team struggled and trailed 43-39 at halftime without her.
The Fever opened the third quarter like they did to start the game. Aliyah Boston found Lexie Hull, who drained another mid-range jumper. Boston’s presence gave the Fever a lift, but the Connecticut Sun extended their lead to 68-59 entering the final 10 minutes.
Connecticut started hot in the fourth quarter and pushed its lead to 74-59 following an and-1 play from Haley Peters. Boston helped the Indiana Fever's furious attempt for a come-from-behind win. The All-Star center's push-up shot put the home team ahead 75-74.
However, Aliyah Boston's two-way impact couldn't drag the Fever to the finish line. Sun rookie Saniya Rivers gave her team an 85-83 lead. Indiana All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell missed a 19-footer as time expired, giving Connecticut its first win of the season.
Aliyah Boston and Fever lose second straight game without Caitlin Clark
The Indiana Fever took on the Washington Mystics on Wednesday without Caitlin Clark. Aliyah Boston had a 10-point, seven-rebound, four-assist and three-block night but the Fever wilted late to lose 83-77.
Two nights later, poor execution in the second and fourth quarters put the Fever in a deep hole. They overturned a 15-point deficit with seven minutes remaining but could hold on to a slim lead. Boston had another superb outing, but foul trouble sidelined her for long stretches.
Boston and Co. are now 0-2 in the past two games without their superstar.