Aliyah Boston Stats Tonight: How did Fever star fare against Connecticut Sun? (May 30) | 2025 WNBA season

Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever hosted the Connecticut Sun on Friday. Following a closely fought 83-77 loss to the Washington Mystics two nights ago, the Fever looked to bounce back with a win. Boston hoped to lead her team to victory while Caitlin Clark remained injured.

Boston opened the game with a nifty pass that led to a Lexie Hull jump shot. A few possessions later, the two-time All-Star scored a layup off a Natasha Howard dime. She finished the period with 10 points and two assists to give Indiana a 23-21 lead.

Foul trouble forced Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White to bench Boston in the last seven minutes of the second quarter. The home team struggled and trailed 43-39 at halftime without her.

The Fever opened the third quarter like they did to start the game. Aliyah Boston found Lexie Hull, who drained another mid-range jumper. Boston’s presence gave the Fever a lift, but the Connecticut Sun extended their lead to 68-59 entering the final 10 minutes.

Connecticut started hot in the fourth quarter and pushed its lead to 74-59 following an and-1 play from Haley Peters. Boston helped the Indiana Fever's furious attempt for a come-from-behind win. The All-Star center's push-up shot put the home team ahead 75-74.

However, Aliyah Boston's two-way impact couldn't drag the Fever to the finish line. Sun rookie Saniya Rivers gave her team an 85-83 lead. Indiana All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell missed a 19-footer as time expired, giving Connecticut its first win of the season.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Aliyah Boston 17 5 7 1 0 1 8-10 0-0 1-2 +3

Aliyah Boston and Fever lose second straight game without Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever took on the Washington Mystics on Wednesday without Caitlin Clark. Aliyah Boston had a 10-point, seven-rebound, four-assist and three-block night but the Fever wilted late to lose 83-77.

Two nights later, poor execution in the second and fourth quarters put the Fever in a deep hole. They overturned a 15-point deficit with seven minutes remaining but could hold on to a slim lead. Boston had another superb outing, but foul trouble sidelined her for long stretches.

Boston and Co. are now 0-2 in the past two games without their superstar.

