Aliyah Boston Stats Tonight: How did Fever superstar fare in Caitlin Clark's absence for Team Clark? | 2025 WNBA All-Star Game

Aliyah Boston took charge for Team Clark in captain Caitlin Clark's absence during the 2025 WNBA All-Star game. With Clark sidelined because of a groin injury, they needed a burst from Boston, who was starting this year, to have a big night.

Boston tipped things off for Team Clark with a 3-pointer to give them their first points of the night. She followed it with a drive, adding a couple more points. Boston added a rebound and an assist as well, ending her first stint efficiently.

Boston returned to start the second quarter. She didn't produce anything scoring-wise, but added two more rebounds and an assist in that stretch.

