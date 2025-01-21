Aliyah Boston Stats Tonight: How did Vinyl BC star fare against Sabrina Ionescu's Phantom BC in Unrivaled? (Jan. 20)

Aliyah Boston and the Vinyl Basketball Club squared off against the Phantom Basketball Club on Monday during game day three of the Unrivaled at the MediaPro Center in Miami. Boston came off the bench, while Vinyl BC’s starting lineup featured Arike Ogunbowale, Dearica Hamby and Rhyne Howard.

The 6-foot-5 center had a slow start to the game, struggling to find her rhythm in the first half. However, the former South Carolina standout turned things around after halftime, playing a key role in Vinyl BC’s commanding 84-71 victory.

Boston finished the game with 11 points on 4 of 8 shooting from the field and a perfect 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. She also contributed four rebounds and one assist in just 10 minutes.

Aliyah Boston through 4 quarters

The former WNBA Rookie of the Year took her first shot of the game with 1:30 remaining in the first quarter but missed the 2-point attempt. The Indiana Fever star had another opportunity with 15 seconds left in the period but again couldn’t convert.

Just before the quarter ended, Boston grabbed an offensive rebound and finally got on the scoreboard by sinking a free throw. By the end of the first quarter, Boston had two points, going 0-for-2 from the field while making her only free throw attempt.

Boston’s shooting struggles continued into the second quarter, where she missed her only 2-point attempt of the period.

At halftime, Aliyah Boston had two points on 0 of 3 shooting from the field without attempting any 3-pointers. She was a perfect 1 of 1 from the free-throw line and grabbed one offensive rebound in six minutes.

Boston had a much-improved performance after halftime, finally connecting on a shot from the field. The two-time WNBA All-Star played a pivotal role in helping Vinyl BC extend their lead to 12 points heading into the fourth quarter.

In the third quarter, Boston shot an efficient 2 of 3 from the field, made a free throw, grabbed one rebound and recorded one assist.

Once Boston found her rhythm after halftime, she became unstoppable. The Fever star continued to dominate in the fourth quarter, scoring four points on a perfect 2 of 2 shooting from the field while adding two more rebounds to her tally.

