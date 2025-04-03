The WNBA season is just around the corner, and Aliyah Boston is back in the Indiana Fever training facility, preparing for the new season tip-off. Boston is entering her third season in the WNBA and is coming off a successful season individually and as a team.

Ad

To show fans that she is back, healthy and putting in the work for May's season start, Boston posted a short training clip to her Instagram Story on Tuesday. The clip featured her putting up shots, running pick and rolls and working on her footwork in the paint.

Boston left a four-word caption on the video.

"We are so backkkkk," Boston wrote.

Aliyah Boston post new training video ahead of new season

Boston is entering an important season in her young career. After being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft, the South Carolina product went on to have immediate individual success, earning Rookie of the Year honors and being named to the All-Rookie team.

Ad

Trending

Her dynamic college resume of being a two-time Naismith Defensive Player of the Year quickly translated to the league, but despite averaging 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds, the team was unable to find much success as they missed the playoffs and gained the No. 1 overall pick for the second year in a row.

Together with 2024 Rookie of the Year, Caitlin Clark, Boston lifted the Fever to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The sophomore center overcame a challenging start to the season to average 14 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Ad

Boston earned her second consecutive All-Star honor.

As the U.S. Virgin Islands native enters her third season, there is pressure for the Fever to make a deep run into the playoffs. Unlike last season, when Indiana fell to the Connecticut Sun in the first round.

They have since added a new coach in former Coach of the Year Stephanie White and WNBA legend DeWanna Bonner. The Fever begins its season on May 17 against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Ad

Boston comes off a championship appearance in Unrivaled

Aaliyah Boston spent most of the offseason as one of the original 36 players to compete in Unrivaled in Miami. The 6-foot-5 forward/center led Vinyl BC to the first-ever championship game in league history after upsetting the top-seeded Lunar Owls in the semifinals of the tournament.

The Owls entered the postseason with a 13-1 record and the Unrivaled MVP, Napheesa Collier. However, Boston's play on the glass and playmaking helped to upset the Owls. Vinyl fell in the championship game to Rose BC, with Chelsea Gray earning finals MVP honors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback