Aliyah Boston teams up with $305,957 teammate to rally behind Tyrese Haliburton's Pacers in NBA ECF

Aliyah Boston and Indiana Fever teammate Makyala Timpson showed up to support Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Boston has represented the Pacers since arriving in the WNBA three seasons ago, while Timpson is in her first season with the Fever after being drafted by the organization in April and signing a four-year rookie deal worth $305,957.

The two took a photo showing themselves in their Pacers attire.

"Go Pacers," Boston posted on her Instagram story

The Indiana Fever also posted on their official team Instagram a picture of the two WNBA players at the Easter Conference Finals game.

"Aliyah Boston and Makayla Timpson are courtside at @gainbridgefieldhouse for tonight @Pacers game 3," the post read.

The Indian Pacers entered Game 3 leading the series 2-0 after stealing both games in New York. The Fever, on the other hand, is coming off a 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Fever have had varying degrees of success early in the season as they are still attempting to gel the newly constructed team together. They have started the season 2-2 under new head coach Stephanie White.

Boston has picked up right where she left off last season and has upped her season averages to 18.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. It's an improvement over her 14 points and 8.9 rebounds per game last season.

Timspon hasn't found her way into the Indiana Fever rotation yet, as she has only appeared in one game this season for three minutes.

Aliyah Boston is all focused on basketball as she updates fans on her life

The WNBA season is a grind for players with games being played every two or three days, especially now that the season has been extended from 40 games to 44 games.

However, Aliyah Boston gave an update to fans on her Instagram this weekend about what she is focused on as of right now.

"Hoop life lately," Boston said sharing several highlights from the first four games.

Boston played her best game this season Saturday in the nail-biting 90-88 loss to New York. Boston finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds, both season highs for the third-year center.

Boston and the Indiana Fever return to the court his week as they face the Washington Mystics on Wednesday and the Connecticut Sun on Friday.

