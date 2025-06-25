  • home icon
Aliyah Boston thanks wellwishers celebrating 31-point explosion in Fever win

By Avi Shravan
Published Jun 25, 2025 11:09 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Aliyah Boston thanks wellwishers celebrating 31-point explosion. (Image Source: Getty)

On Tuesday, Aliyah Boston delivered probably one of the best performances of her WNBA career. She was the Indiana Fever's savior against the Seattle Storm amid Caitlin Clark's ongoing slump.

Boston scored a career-high 31-points, collected eight-rebounds and dished out three-assists as the Fever secured a 94-86 win over the Storm. She received praise from fans and well-wishers alike. On Wednesday, the Fever forward thanked her well-wishers on Instagram story.

Boston reshared the stories that applauded her for her 31-point explosion and expressed her gratitude.

Aliyah Boston thanks her well-wishers on her IG story. (Credits: @aliyah.boston/Instagram)
Aliyah Boston thanks her well-wishers on her IG story. (Credits: @aliyah.boston/Instagram)

The Indiana Fever were on a two-game losing streak, and Caitlin Clark was struggling to make an impact since the 88-71 win over the Connecticut Sun on June 17. She hasn't scored 20 points since the Sun game, and her offensive prowess has continued to decline.

Clark scored only six-points against the Storm on Tuesday, but her playmaking abilities remain what they were at the start of the season. She provided nine assists, and her teammates capitalized on the star guard's passes.

Kelsey Mitchell, meanwhile, played the supporting star for Aliyah Boston against the Storm. She scored 26-points, collected four-rebounds and dished out four-assists in a solid showing.

"She misses opportunities to be a scorer for us": Fever coach on Aliyah Boston's career-best performance

On Tuesday, Aliyah Boston reminded hat she was the talk of Indiana before Caitlin Clark's arrival. After the win, Fever coach Stephanie White spoke about the game and Boston' career-best performance.

White said about the forward (0:41).

"What a hell of a job. She does such a good job of facilitating that I feel like sometimes she misses opportunities to be a scorer for us. ... I thought she did a good job of making the right reads and the right plays. She was efficient. She was hunting opportunities, and we were getting her the ball in a timely manner."

youtube-cover

Boston has been the top scorer for the Fever amid Clark's slump and since the Sun game on June 17, averaging 14.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. The Fever could continue to play her as a scorer even when Clark emerges from her slump.

Edited by Bhargav
