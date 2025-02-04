Aliyah Boston, Tyrese Haliburton's gf, Connor McCaffery and others drop heartfelt reactions to Caitlin Clark's touching message 

In mid-December, Iowa Athletics announced it would retire Caitlin Clark’s No. 22 jersey and hang it on the rafters of Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Indiana Fever star responded with a statement that it would be an “honor” to celebrate the event with “family, friends and alumni. On Saturday, the highly-anticipated ceremony took place in front of Iowa school officials and Hawkeye nation.

A day later, Clark went on Instagram to share her feelings.

“Such a special day, surrounded by all my favorite people," she wrote. "Feeling incredibly overwhelmed by the love and support from everyone — thank you hawkeye nation.

"22," she added at the end.

Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery, who attended the event, was among those who reacted to the post with a comment that read:

“You’re a legend."

Connor McCaffery reacts to his girlfriend's heartfelt IG message. [Source: @caitlinclark22/IG]

Aliyah Boston, Clark’s Indiana Fever co-star, was more effusive in her praise:

“Proud of you sistaaaa."

“You deserve it," Boston wrote in another comment.

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, who has become close with Clark, said:

“Legendary CC.”

Aliyah Boston and Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, react to Caitlin Clark's message on IG. [Source: @caitlinclark22/IG]

Jack McCaffery and Patrick McCaffery, Connor’s brothers also commented. The former said:

“Jacket hard twin.”

The latter added:

“In the land of no chuzz.”

Patrick and Jack McCaffery reacting to Caitlin Clark's IG post. [Source: @caitlinclark22/IG]

The reasons why Iowa retired Clark’s number are written inside a custom-built Hawkeyes jacket. Among her many achievements imprinted in the apparel was her two-time AP Player of the Year wins and two-time College Player of the Year awards. The list also included the honor of ending her career as the leading scorer in NCAA Division 1 basketball (men and women).

Clark stood in the middle of the arena she made famous during her four-year stint in Iowa. The WNBA superstar’s parents and siblings also had their fair share of the limelight. Some school officials and present and former coaches were also honored for helping mold the greatest Hawkeye ever.

Iowa Hawkeyes honor Caitlin Clark with perhaps biggest upset in women’s basketball this season

Before Caitlin Clark’s jersey went up the rafters of Carver-Hawkeye Arena, everybody was in attendance to watch Iowa host No. 4 USC. With Clark sitting at courtside, the Hawkeyes honored the basketball great with perhaps the biggest upset of the season. Iowa beat USC 76-69 to add some thrill to No. 22’s jersey retirement ceremony.

Clark, who could only watch helplessly, was engaged throughout the game. She cheered for her former team and urged fans to make some noise throughout the contest. Hawkeye nation, got to see the WNBA star get a bonus with Iowa’s best performance of the season.

