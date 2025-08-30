Aliyah Boston uses one heartfelt word to describe insane double-double performance in Fever's win over Sparks

The injury-riddled Indiana Fever eked out a 76-75 victory over the LA Sparks on Friday, powered by a dominant double-double from Aliyah Boston. The All-Star tallied 22 points, 11 rebounds and six steals to lead the Fever to back-to-back wins.

Boston came up clutch in crunch time. After Sparks forward Azura Stevens split her free throws to give LA a 75-74 lead with 31 seconds remaining, Odyssey Sims converted a layup off Boston’s offensive rebound to give Indiana a 76-75 edge with 13 ticks left.

The Fever then locked down defensively, with Boston swiping the ball from Kelsey Plum on the Sparks’ ensuing possession to effectively seal the contest. Afterward, Boston summed up her night with a single word on Instagram Stories.

“Swag,” she said.

Aliyah Boston's IG story

Boston has been the driving force in Indiana’s two-game win streak, their first since a five-game surge from late July through early August. During the stretch, she averaged 24.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 steals per game.

The Fever now have five games left to strengthen their playoff bid, three of them on the road. They continue their trip Sunday against the Golden State Valkyries, followed by a Tuesday matchup with the Phoenix Mercury.

Indiana returns home on Sept. 5 to face the Chicago Sky before visiting the Washington Mystics on Sept. 7, then closing the regular season Sept. 9 against the Minnesota Lynx.

Fever coach Stephanie White details how injuries impact Aliyah Boston

The Fever continue to grapple with season-ending injuries to rotation players Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, and Syd Colson. Superstar sophomore Caitlin Clark has also been sidelined for over a month.

Coach Stephanie White said following Indiana’s 20-point win over the Seattle Storm that no one has been more affected than Aliyah Boston.

“AB has been the one that’s been most affected by all of our injuries,” White said. “All of the point guards that know how to get her the ball.

“How to get it to her and it’s not just getting it to her, it’s where you get it to her, giving it to her on time, on target. All of that matters. … When she plays like that, there’s nobody that can stop her.”

Indiana has received steady guard play from All-Star Kelsey Mitchell as well as hardship signees Odyssey Sims and Shey Peddy.

