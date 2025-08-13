  • home icon
"Aliyah Boston is the worst officiated post player": Stephanie White bluntly denounces "double standard" in officiating

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Aug 13, 2025 04:20 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Stephanie White and Aliyah Boston - Source: Getty

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White once again criticized WNBA officials for what she described as a “double standard” in officiating, particularly when it comes to All-Stars Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, following the 81-80 loss to the Dallas Wings on Tuesday.

In a physical matchup where Dallas led by as many as 17, the Fever mounted a comeback and had a shot to win on their final possession, but Kelsey Mitchell’s potential go-ahead basket missed. Mitchell led all scorers with 24 points, while Boston and Sophie Cunningham each added 14, and Natasha Howard posted 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Postgame, while acknowledging Dallas’ defensive pressure, White doubled down on her call for more consistent foul calls, pointing to the way her All-Stars are officiated.

“It was a physical game. … I think there's a double standard in how people get their calls,” she said. “I think Kelsey Mitchell, No. 1, is held or chucked on every freaking possession and never gets a call off the ball.
“I think Aliyah Boston is the worst officiated post player in the league,” White added. “She never gets a call, and there's a double standard there, certainly.”
White emphasized that consistency should be the standard so that physical games don’t favor one team.

“If it's gonna be physical and you're gonna allow us to be physical, then allow both teams to be physical. If you're gonna call the holds and you're gonna call the chucks, then call it both ways.

The Fever were assessed 17 fouls compared to the Wings’ 19. They also had the edge in free throws, going 15-of-19 against Dallas’ 13-of-15.

Indiana controlled the boards with a 39-30 rebounding advantage and dominated second-chance points 12-3, though they were outscored in the paint 38-34.

Maddy Siegrist and Li Yueru paced Dallas with 22 and 20 points respectively, while Paige Bueckers tallied 16 points, eight assists and five rebounds

Stephanie White says Fever hindered by point guard injuries

The Indiana Fever were granted a hardship roster exception after season-ending injuries to Sydney Colson (torn left ACL) and Aari McDonald (fractured bone in right foot), signing Odyssey Sims to fill the gap at point guard.

These setbacks compounded the indefinite absence of Caitlin Clark, who missed her 11th straight game Tuesday against Dallas.

After the loss, where Sims went scoreless with two assists and one turnover in nearly 13 minutes, White said that the shortage of ball handlers proved costly.

“(Dallas) had 27 points off of turnovers,” White lamented. “I felt like our group did some uncharacteristic things. Well, all of our point guards are injured. I think that's the first thing.
“They made it a little bit more difficult for us to bring down the ball and initiate offense, and (they) became a little bit more disruptive. And, you know, we're working Odyssey into what we do, but still, it's tough because point guards are the ones who get you organized.”

White, appearing on ESPN’s NBA Today last week, noted that the team is taking a cautious approach with Clark’s recovery. The loss to Dallas dropped Indiana to sixth in the standings, at 18-15.

