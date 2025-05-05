Fans react as Caitlin Clark has Brazilian Team players queue for autograph

Caitlin Clark's second WNBA season is underway. The Indiana Fever hit the road to play an exhibition game at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa on Sunday as the city welcomed its prodigal daughter back.

Notably, the new-look Fever didn't find much trouble taking care of business against the Brazilian team.

Th Fever won 108-44 in a game that was already 70-24 at halftime. Clark finished the game with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting, adding six rebounds, five assists, one block and four 3-pointers in 19 minutes.

This was the second blowout loss from the Brazilian national team to a WNBA team, as the Chicago Sky beat them 89-62 on Friday, once again headlining the wide gap between the Sky and the Fever.

With that in mind, multiple people took friendly jabs at Angel Reese once the players from the Brazilian team rallied around Caitlin Clark to get her autograph.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"@Reese10Angel do you get it yet, chump? " one fan wrote.

"No jealousy. Just respect," another one added.

Others weren't that harsh:

"The greatest the world has ever seen," one fan said.

"This is Jordan all over again. Only other time it's been like this," another one chimed in.

"They will never forget this day the rest of there life," another one concluded.

For those who lack context, Reese has been vocal about her impact on the growth of women's basketball, stating that it's not only because of Clark but also because she has plenty to do with it.

Brazilian coach tips hat to Caitlin Clark

Of course, Clark isn't the only talented young woman helping the game grow, but she's most definitely the most influential right now.

That's why even Leo Figueiro, the Brazilian coach, made sure to give her some flowers when she was out there beating his team:

“You’re an amazing player," Leo Figueiro said. "Congratulations. You’ve changed the history in basketball.”

“I appreciate it," Clark responded. "Thanks for coming here. Most people you’ve played in front of?”

Caitlin Clark is just getting started. We saw just a glimpse of what could become the greatest career in women's basketball history.

She dominated in college like nobody else, and while she couldn't win a national championship, she now has all the resources and tools to go all the way in the pros.

And judging by the way the Fever dominated in this game, it could be a very long season for their opponents.

