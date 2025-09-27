"All while gutting out a back injury": Fever fans hail Lexie Hull's incredible night at home despite Indiana's loss in Game 3

Indiana Fever fans gave Lexie Hull her flowers as she attempted to carry her team to victory on Friday. The Fever took on the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs. The Aces took the series advantage, 2-1, after beating the Fever in their home court.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Hull showed no fear against the second-seeded Aces as she took the fight to them. The Fever guard put up huge numbers for her team, notching a double-double performance. Hull added 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal. Unfortunately for the Fever, it wasn't enough to put away their adversaries.

Many believe that the Fever's struggle is due to the absence of their two star players, Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham. While there might be some truth to those beliefs, Indiana has proven that it can manage without Clark and Cunningham. The fact that the Fever beat the third-seeded Atlanta Dream in the first round already speaks volumes about their capability as a team.

After an impeccable performance on Friday, fans couldn't help but acknowledge the display Lexie Hull showed in Game 3. Here's what some fans said on X:

correlation @nosyone4 Lexie Hull tonight 16 Points 6-10 FG 3-6 3FG 10 Rebounds 4 Assists 2 Blocks 1 Steal all while gutting out a back injury in a pressure filled game 3. so much heart

😵‍💫🤬🪄🫨 @YaBoyDion_ @nosyone4 She did this with a bad back btw. Better than Clark all time. It’s levels

Ohrosas20 @ohrosas20 @nosyone4 Love Lex she plays with heart every game!💖 We need more from the rest of the team to win game 4

Italian Mafia9190 @Colby3635212283 @nosyone4 She’s only one in the team who played with fire. Everyone else playing sloppy and soft!

Thor @Thor56173 @nosyone4 Lexi is a goddess

⩜⃝llexeevel 🌏 @Allexeevel3 @nosyone4 my warrior

Aces overwhelm Lexie Hull and Fever in Game 3

Heading into Friday night's game, the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces were tied 1-1. Despite the Fever taking Game 1 in the semifinals, they failed to recreate the same fire they had in Games 2 and 3. Now, after losing to the Aces, 84-72, the Fever are on the verge of facing elimination on Sunday.

Las Vegas overwhelmed Indiana after the majority of the team put up double figures. Out of the eight Aces players who had minutes on the hardwood on Friday, only three of them didn't hit the double-digit mark. Carrying the Aces to victory was Jackie Young, who was the team's leading scorer.

Young provided 25 points alongside five rebounds, four assists and one steal. She was also the only Aces player to reach the 20-point mark.

The other Aces players in double figures were NaLyssa Smith (16 points, four rebounds and four blocks), Chelsea Gray (15 points, six assists and two steals), A'ja Wilson (13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks), and Dana Evans (10 points).

Hopefully, the Fever could keep up with Lexie Hull's energy in Game 4 as they will try to tie the series and force a Game 5.

