"All this just to be with her wife" - WNBA fans explode as DeWanna Bonner reportedly joins fiance Alyssa Thomas on Mercury post dramatic Fever exit

DeWanna Bonner will reportedly sign with the Phoenix Mercury after the Indiana Fever waived her on June 25. The Fever, unable to engage the Atlanta Dream and Phoenix Mercury, Bonner’s preferred destinations, eventually waived the six-time All-Star. According to ESPN’s Michael Voepel, she will sign with the Mercury and reunite with her fiance and former Connecticut Sun teammate, Alyssa Thomas.

Expand Tweet

Fans promptly reacted to Bonner’s decision to take her talents to The Valley:

maycee @mayceej056 LINK All this just to be with her wife 😂💀can’t make this s**t up

One fan said:

Soni Vitamin C @SoniaCitronGOAT LINK They gonna be title favorites now!

Another fan added:

Shorn @shorn4president LINK lmao ofc she’s back w thomas

One more fan continued:

TB EGO @TomBradyEgo LINK To the surprise of absolutely nobody

Another fan reacted:

ZeusThaPlug @PlugThaZeus LINK Wow the quitter got what she wanted after throwing a tantrum, she gets to play with her wife

DeWanna Bonner spent her first 10 seasons (2009-2019) in the WNBA with the Phoenix Mercury, making her return unsurprising. She won the championship in her rookie season and helped the team to the 2014 title. In her second stint with the Mercury, she will play alongside Alyssa Thomas again, who she teamed up with for five seasons in Connecticut.

Bonner released a statement after the Fever waived her. She thanked them for allowing her to play for the franchise but noted how she did not “fit” with the team.

The two-time champ started the first three games before Lexie Hull eventually took over the starting small-forward role. Bonner averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game before sitting out five games due to "personal reasons."

DeWanna Bonner reportedly asked teams not to pick her off the waiver wire

DeWanna Bonner dropped into the waiver wire after the Indiana Fever obliged her request to end her contract with them. Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports reported that although Bonner mentioned the Atlanta Dream and Phoenix Mercury were preferred destinations, other teams with cap space could swoop in.

Bonner made sure that scenario would not happen. Costabile added in her report:

"According to multiple sources, teams have been advised not to pick up Bonner off waivers because her preference would be to sign with the Phoenix Mercury."

Expand Tweet

The pre-emptive move paid off because nobody wanted to sign a player who already had a preferred destination. Bonner will join the Phoenix Mercury once she signs a new deal.

