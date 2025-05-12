"All that matters": Skylar Diggins brings her rarely-seen kids into spotlight with poignant note after filing for divorce

Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins shared a rare photo of her kids on social media recently. This comes after she filed for divorce from her husband of eight years, Daniel Smith, on March 26. On Sunday, Diggins uploaded a photo of her daughter and son on her Instagram story despite previously keeping them away from the public eye.

Ad

The post was captioned:

"All that matters."

Skylar Diggins' IG story (via @skylardigginssmith/Instagram)

Skylar Diggins and Daniel Smith first met as students while studying at Notre Dame University. Diggins played college basketball for the women's program, while Smith played football before getting an injury that effectively ended his career. The estranged couple reportedly began dating in 2014 before tying the knot in a ceremony held at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art in April 2017.

Ad

Trending

They subsequently welcomed two children, Rowen Seven Smith, aged 6, and Ana Lia Irie Smith, aged 2. Although the WNBA star has largely refrained from speaking about the divorce, court documents from the filing revealed the separation date as Nov. 1, 2024. The documents also state that the marriage is broken beyond repair.

Nonetheless, it appears the 10-year veteran has decided to move on while prioritizing her kids, as evidenced by her latest post.

Skylar Diggins opens up about dream of seeing her daughter play in the WNBA

Even though Skylar Diggins is already a well-known star in women's professional basketball, she still plans on making sure that her daughter follows in her footsteps.

Ad

The Seattle Storm player told People in a December 2020 interview:

"I have the thought that one day I want my daughter to have the opportunity to play in this league, and I’m just doing my part to make sure that’s a possibility. I’m trying to show young girls that they can do it too."

Last season, Diggins averaged 15.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 40 games played. As the new season draws closer, she will look to build on her performances and help the team challenge for the title. The Seattle Storm will face off against the Phoenix Mercury in their 2025 season opener on May 18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA journalist for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball.

His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and leverages his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More