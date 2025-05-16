"All the people that knocked on Caitlin Clark are getting kicked out of the league": Fans react as ex-Chicago Sky guard vents after shocking news

As Caitlin Clark kicks off her second season in the WNBA, she remains the center of attention for fans. Her popularity has gained her a number of supporters and haters over the last two years. However, they might have gone too far while piling onto former Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields.

The WNBA veteran was waived by the Connecticut Sun, failing to make their roster for the 2025 season. Teams often keep a couple of extra players around during training camp so they can contend for roster spots, but need to cut players to satisfy the league's roster limit of 12 players. The 30-year-old is seven year veteran in the league, playing with the Sky and Phoenix Mercury.

DeShields went onto X to talk about the obstacles in front of her now that she has been waived by Connecticut. The guard mentioned her struggles moving back to her home in Atlanta now that she is no longer on a WNBA team. She will be a free agent that teams can sign, but for now, she is unsigned.

WNBA fans shared a variety of reactions to DeShield's video. However, one fan pointed out the conflict she had with Caitlin Clark last season and guessed that the league is slowly getting rid of all the people who treated their young superstar poorly last season.

"Hey, isn’t this the girl that knocked down Clark? It seems like all the people that knocked on Clark are getting kicked out out of the league. Hmmm," the fan said.

"CC effect, don't do the crime if you can't do the time," commented another.

"When CC told AB she 'Had connections' this is what she meant…lol" another fan wrote.

"Adam Silver Ain’t Playing With His Cash Cow. He Doing What Cathy Couldn’t!! Clean Basketball Or Tf Out," said another.

How did the WNBA prepare for Caitlin Clark's second season?

The WNBA didn't try to hide anything as they began putting Caitlin Clark at the middle of everything they are doing to promote the league. In just one season, the Indiana Fever guard has become the face of the WNBA, and they are taking full advantage of her popularity. 41 of her team's 44 games are on national television, part of the league's efforts to increase its viewership.

While Caitlin Clark is almost universally liked by fans, there are still some viewers and players who dislike her. Sky star Angel Reese has mentioned multiple times that she doesn't like all the attention that the former No. 1 overall pick gets. In her opinion, the WNBA is becoming popular because of players all around the league, not just the Fever guard.

Caitlin Clark hasn't spoken much about her popularity or all the attention she receives, choosing to instead focus on her game. Whether she wants it or not, the WNBA is going to keep putting her at the forefront of all of their efforts to grow the league. While they might not be systematically taking Clark's haters out of the league on purpose, it is something worth keeping an eye on this season.

