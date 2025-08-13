"All these post players going down": Sandy Brondello frustrated as $78,831 key contributor joins Breanna Stewart on injury list

The New York Liberty faced a setback ahead of their Aug. 12 matchup with the LA Sparks, with Isabelle Harrison becoming the latest player added to a stacked injury report. Coach Sandy Brondello spoke candidly about the frustration of losing another post player to injury.Harrison, on a one-year $78,831 contract (according to Spotrac), joined Breanna Stewart and Nyara Sabally as the third post player sidelined. Brondello admitted that she couldn't pinpoint when Harrison suffered a concussion.&quot;I didn't find out until after the press conference of the last game,” Sany Brondello said after Tuesday’s game. “All these post players going down, it's been a tough run. Not sure when (she was hit), could've been the game before and didn't think much of it.&quot;Despite missing three key frontcourt players, the Liberty secured a 105-97 victory over the in-form Sparks. Jonquel Jones, Emma Meesseman and Leonie Fiebich stepped up with a combined 65 points and 22 rebounds, minimizing the impact of the key absentees.Isabelle Harrison’s most recent performance came on Aug. 9 in an 83-71 loss, where she was one of the few bright spots, recording nine points and five rebounds.While Harrison is out with a concussion, Breanna Stewart and Sabally continue to miss time due to knee injuries.Breanna Stewart gives positive injury updateBreanna Stewart has been sidelined since injuring her knee during the July 26 matchup against the LA Sparks. In her absence, the defending champions have struggled, posting a 4-4 record.However, her return is expected to come sooner than many anticipate.“I feel great. I just finished working out on the court in the back,” Stewart said. “And it's really just kind of giving my leg, the bone, a little bit of time while we have it. But hoping to be back sooner than later and really just wanting to be back with my team.“I’m on the training staff to let me be back to free me a little bit. But definitely, like, before my birthday.&quot;Reports suggest that Breanna Stewart could rejoin the lineup around her 31st birthday. While the Liberty have no game scheduled on Aug. 27, they face the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 25 and the Washington Mystics three days later.That would give Stewart nearly two full weeks to regain her form before the playoffs as the Liberty look to close out the regular season on a high.