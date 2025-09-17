"All of them": Caitlin Clark reveals true emotions on Taylor Swift's "The Life Of A Showgirl Album" 

Caitlin Clark is a well-established “Swiftie,” a die-hard fan of pop star Taylor Swift. With Swift’s new album, “The Life Of A Showgirl,” on the horizon, Clark revealed her true emotions.Due to injuries, Clark has missed the second half of the season. However, she still shows up for games, cheering on her teammates and happily obliging fans with autographs and photos. During one interaction with a fan, Clark admitted her excitement for every song on the upcoming Taylor Swift album and couldn’t pick just one from the 12-song list.“Do you have a song you’re most excited for on Taylor’s album?,” a fan asked.“All of them,” Clark replied.“The Life Of A Showgirl” will be Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album and is set to be released on Oct. 3. For Caitlin Clark, the timing couldn’t have been more perfect. With the WNBA Finals set to start around the same time, she could get to enjoy the new Taylor Swift album and the chance to see her team compete for a championship for the first time since 2015.However, the Indiana Fever have a long and challenging road before they can think of the Finals. They are in the midst of a nail-biting opening-round series with the Atlanta Dream, tied at 1-1. If they can close out the series and get past the Las Vegas Aces or the Seattle Storm in the next round, Indiana will clinch a berth in the Finals.Caitlin Clark predicted Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s marriage in 2023In the final week of August, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce broke the internet. After more than two years of dating, the couple revealed that they are engaged, confirming what fans had been speculating for a while. The announcement was shared in a joint Instagram post, with many likes and comments instantly pouring in.One of many who saw it coming was Caitlin Clark. The WNBA star had predicted this moment two years ago. During her senior season at the University of Iowa, Clark had said about the duo’s relationship.&quot;They're going to get married,&quot; Clark said. &quot;You heard it here first.&quot;The moment the engagement post went live, Clark made sure everyone knew she had been right all along as she reposted Swift and Kelce’s announcement in her Instagram Story.Credits: Instagram (@caitlinclark22)Clark will be expected to keep posting about Taylor Swift, especially once Swift’s new album releases in the coming weeks.