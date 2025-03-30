Allison Feaster drops 2-word reaction as boyfriend Milt Newton rocks 'Everyone Watches Women's Sports' tshirt

On Saturday, former WNBA star Allison Feaster was seen reacting to her boyfriend Milt Newton's latest fashion choice. The former NBA player was seen rocking an 'Everyone Watches Women's Sports' t-shirt, which earned him a two-worded reaction from Feaster.

Taking to Instagram to share a picture of her partner's t-shirt print, Feaster was seen reacting to the message on Newton's shirt with a caption of her own. Penning her reaction in French, the former Indiana Fever star wrote:

"Je t'adore," followed by two emojis.

Allison Feaster reacts to her boyfriend Milt Newton's T-Shirt on Instagram

Translating to "I Adore You," Feaster's reaction was mostly down to Milton's T-shirt, which advocated a positive message for the women's sporting fraternity. The couple, who were both basketball players during their younger days, have continued to remain in the sport and are currently in the NBA.

Allison Feaster is currently the Vice President of Team Operations and Organizational Growth for the Boston Celtics, a position she has held since 2022. Milt Newton serves as the Assistant General Manager for the Milwaukee Bucks. Both have achieved success in their roles, with Newton winning an NBA championship with the Bucks in 2021 and Feaster, a Harvard graduate, winning a championship with the Celtics last season.

The message shared by Milt Newton is resonating with many as the landscape of women's sports continues to evolve. Displaying this message as an NBA executive enhances its visibility, particularly as women's sports grow at a rapid pace.

Allison Feaster was once a part of NCAA's biggest upset as her daughter now plays for the UConn Huskies

Allison Feaster, a member of the Harvard Crimson Women's Basketball team, played a significant role in one of the biggest upsets in NCAA history. In 1998, Feaster led her No. 16 Harvard team to an unexpected victory over the No. 1 seed Stanford during the NCAA tournament, marking a monumental day in the history of the collegiate game.

This marked the first occasion a No. 16 seed defeated a No.1 seed in either the men's or women's NCAA Tournament and it was also the first time an Ivy League team won a game in the NCAA tournament. During this historical game, Feaster had a dominant performance with 39 points, 13 rebounds and five steals.

Twenty-seven years after the record-breaking game, Feaster's daughter is now part of the NCAA tournament as she suits up for UConn. Sarah Strong has been an instrumental player alongside Paige Bueckers for the Huskies and is her team's second highest scorer this season.

Strong and the UConn Huskies will face the reigning champions, the USC Gamecocks, in the final eight on Monday.

