Allison Feaster reacts to daughter Sarah Strong & Paige Bueckers' All-American honors

On Wednesday, UConn star Paige Bueckers earned another AP First Team All-American selection. Aside from that, the Huskies senior is also part of the USBWA (U.S. Basketball Writers Association) First Team. However, she isn't alone this time; her teammate, Sarah Strong, was also named an AP All-American player. Strong was part of the Second Team and was a Third-Team USBWA All-American.

Bueckers made history this season by being the third player in UConn history to earn three or more AP honors. The projected top pick joined the prestigious duo of Breanna Stewart and Maya Moore, the other two players from the program who have achieved her feat.

The 23-year-old star has played 32 games, averaging 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Bueckers has also displayed her defensive skills by averaging two steals a game. She's also one of the most efficient players in the college scene, making 53.6% of her shots, including 40.6% of her 3-pointers.

On the other hand, Strong joined Bueckers in the history books as the first freshman to have AP All-American honors since 2021. She joined a historic list of talented stars as the last player to make the Second Team was Gabby Williams. Additionally, Aaliyah Edwards was the last Huskies star named part of the USBWA Third Team.

On Instagram, Stong's mom and former WNBA player Allison Feaster expressed her thoughts on her daughter winning it. She posted her reaction regarding her daughter's and Bueckers' recent honors.

Allison Feaster reacts to Strong and Bueckers' All-American honors

Paige Bueckers wants to cherish her last March Madness

Paige Bueckers is in her final year with UConn before she takes the next step of becoming a professional basketball star. As her final year gradually closes in, she just wants to cherish every moment of her storied college career.

In an exclusive interview with People.com, Bueckers said she's making the most of her final weeks in college.

"It's like you know the end is near, so you're trying to cherish it and drag it out as long as possible because you don't want it to end," Bueckers said.

The Huskies star and her teammates spend a lot of time together in practice, focusing on one goal: winning the NCAA title.

"But yeah, it's definitely a crazy surreal feeling," Bueckers added. "You try not to even think about it being the end."

With her goal in mind, Bueckers understands the pressure that comes with it. But the star guard wants to give it her all and play with passion and joy.

