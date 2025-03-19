UConn star Paige Bueckers advocates to "invest in your game" for feature with $167.46 billion company's advertisement

Paige Bueckers was recently featured in an ad campaign for Intuit Inc., a multinational financial software company. The UConn star used her Instagram to share the advertisement with her over 2.1 million followers.

On Tuesday, Bueckers shared two photos from the feature. One showed her in her UConn basketball uniform with the phrase "Invest in your game" written on it.

The next photo shows her sitting in a classroom setting, with the words "Invest in yourself" overlaid.

Bueckers tagged Intuit, a company with a market capitalization of $167.46 billion (per Companies Market Cap), on the post with the caption:

'"Get good at money with @intuit real-world tools."

Earlier this month, Paige Bueckers starred in a commercial for Intuit's Education ad campaign, focused on helping college students manage their finances.

Paige Bueckers reflects on UConn Memories as her college career comes to end

Paige Bueckers only has a few weeks left in her college basketball career with UConn before she enters the WNBA draft. The Huskies will face Arkansas State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, which will be Bueckers' last run with the program.

While the 6-foot senior guard did have a successful college career, she is yet to capture the national championship. The upcoming tournament will therefore be her final opportunity to win one before joining the WNBA.

On Tuesday, UConn basketball shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), where Bueckers reflected on her college experience.

"I can't believe my time here at UConn is coming to an end, it's been everything I ever dreamt of," Bueckers said. "As a kid, I wanted to come here and wear this jersey with pride."

"It's been an amazing journey. I wouldn't trade it for the world. I just can't believe I'm not gonna wear this jersey again, but that's because we have some exciting things coming soon."

The Huskies also made a special announcement through the video honoring Paige Bueckers’ final tournament in UConn colors. They revealed that the team will wear a special modified jersey in the NCAA Tournament, featuring a red 'U' in 'UConn' on the front, replacing the usual white text.

"It's like you know the end is near, so you're trying to cherish it and drag it out as long as possible because you don't want it to end," Bueckers said in an interview with People.

She is poised to become an overall top pick in the WNBA draft on Apr. 10, with many projecting her to join the Dallas Wings.

