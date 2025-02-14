"Indiana Fever just got so much stronger" - Lisa Leslie weighs in on Paige Bueckers' impact on Dallas Wings while breaking down WNBA free agency

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie shared her thoughts on the upcoming WNBA draft and the roster changes in the offseason. The WNBA legend appeared on the latest episode of "Unapologetically Angel," a podcast hosted by Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese.

Based on a question from a fan, the 22-year-old Sky star asked Leslie what advice she would give those coming into the WNBA draft. Leslie responded by showing her appreciation for the upcoming draft class.

"The draft for the WNBA is amazing," Leslie said (Timestamp: 47:28). "This draft class... this new class, I feel like, will have an impact first and second round players. There's a lot of good players. It's gonna be interesting to see how Paige (Bueckers) does in Dallas. Satou (Sabally) decided to leave so it's gonna be interesting."

UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers is projected to be the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, and the Dallas Wings hold the first overall selection. The Wings traded Satou Sabally on Feb. 2 after the two-time All-Star decided to seek a new team.

Leslie added that the retooled Indiana Fever, led by Caitlin Clark, got stronger and is now a championship contender. The eight-time WNBA All-Star also described the re-signing of guard Kelsey Mitchell as "tough."

"I think Indiana obviously just got so much stronger," Leslie said (Timestamp: 48:05). "They're trying to be contenders like, now."

The three-time WNBA MVP also shared her thoughts on other teams, including the defending WNBA champions, New York Liberty.

"I feel like New York is still strong, they're the defending champs," Leslie added (Timestamp: 48:24). "They're really strong."

Leslie added that the Seattle Storm will be "interesting." The LA Sparks traded the No. 2 pick to the Storm as part of a three-team deal that included Kelsey Plum landing in LA and Jewell Loyd going to the Las Vegas Aces. ESPN's mock draft predicts Notre Dame star Olivia Miles as the second overall pick.

Lisa Leslie spent her 12-year WNBA career with the Sparks, winning two titles in 2001 and 2002. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

Lisa Leslie reveals being interviewed for coaching vacancies this year

In the same podcast episode uploaded on Thursday, Lisa Leslie revealed to Angel Reese that she threw her hat into a couple of coaching vacancies during this offseason.

"I'm gonna say this for the first time, I put my name in a hat to coach this year for two teams," Leslie said (Timestamp: 49:47).

The two-time WNBA finals MVP said she made it "down to the end." However, no team offered her a contract. Leslie said she had no hard feelings about being passed on. However, she said being a black woman might be a factor, as she can contribute more than those hired.

"I would never make another attempt to go into coaching in the WNBA," Leslie said (Timestamp: 50:05). "Because you gotta be 10 times as great as a black woman in this industry. ... Who these people hired are not better than me."

Due to these reasons, Lisa Leslie has officially shut the door on coaching in the WNBA.

