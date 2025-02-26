Alyssa Thomas breaks silence on fiancee DeWanna Bonner's decision to join Caitlin Clark's Fever: "Her decision was her decision"

DeWanna Bonner recently signed with the Indiana Fever in free agency and will play with Caitlin Clark in the 2025 WNBA season. On Tuesday, Bonner's fiancee, Alyssa Thomas, shared her thoughts on her partner's decision to move to Indiana. Thomas emphasized that Bonner made the choice based on what she felt was best for her.

"Her decision was her decision and mine was mine. Either way we support each other to the fullest," Thomas told reporters.

Alyssa Thomas attended her introductory press conference with the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, where she was asked about her partner's decision. Both Thomas and DeWanna Bonner played together for the Connecticut Sun last year.

Earlier, Thomas had emphasized that while she and Bonner love playing together, it's not the end of the world if they end up playing for different teams in the WNBA.

"At the end of the day, we’re both individuals and we both do what’s best for each other and ourselves," Thomas told AP. "You know, we’re always going to have each other, if it’s a possibility, then, you know, we love playing with each other, but it’s not it’s not the end of the world if we don’t."

Meanwhile, Thomas was involved in the blockbuster four-team trade that brought her and star Satou Sabally to the Phoenix Mercury.

DeWanna Bonner on picking Indiana Fever in free agency

Two-time WNBA champion DeWanna Bonner discussed her decision to join Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever in free agency. The veteran forward explained that she was drawn to the franchise's commitment to the growth of the sport and expressed her desire to help the team win a championship.

"I’m extremely thankful to be joining an organization that’s on the rise and committed to growing the sport of women’s basketball." Bonner said in a release. "I’m looking forward to coming in, sharing my leadership and knowledge, and doing my part to help get this team get back to its championship pedigree."

Bonner's experience, leadership and championship pedigree will be invaluable for Caitlin Clark and the Fever in the upcoming WNBA season. She is expected to play a crucial role in Clark's development as the superstar point guard enters her second season in the league.

