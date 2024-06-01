Alyssa Thomas limits comments on IG after influx of hate comments from Angel Reese fans

Angel Reese's fans caused WNBA All-Star Alyssa Thomas to limit comments on her Instagram. The Connecticut Sun played against the Chicago Sky on May 25 and Thomas committed a hard foul on the Chicago rookie. Fans were displeased with the foul and had things to say to her online.

The Sun defeated the Sky, 86-82, despite the efforts of Reese and Marina Mabrey. The former LSU star finished with 13 points five rebounds and two assists, while Mabrey had 23 points, five rebounds and four assists. But the production of Connecticut's DiJonai Carrington, who had 16 points and six rebounds, was too much for the opposing team.

During the third period, Thomas and Reese were fighting for the rebound when the veteran player committed a hard foul on the youngster. The rookie was already in the air when the four-time All-Star pushed her, which caused her to fall hard on her back.

The play was reviewed and Thomas was given a flagrant 2 foul and was ejected from the game. But fans have not moved on from the incident and went to her social media account to share their thoughts on her foul on Reese. This caused her to limit comments on her Instagram account.

Vanshay Murdock, a photographer on Fox 9, took notice of it and posted it on X.

Most fans were demanding the All-Star forward to be suspended for her actions on Reese.

What did Angel Reese think of Alyssa Thomas' foul on her?

Alyssa Thomas only played for 23 minutes and finished with nine points, six rebounds and six assists. She had to exit the game as the officials ejected her after the flagrant 2 foul on Reese. After the game, the rookie downplayed the incident and even thanked the veteran star for what she did.

"It's not just cause I'm a rookie," Reese said. "I'm a player. I'm a basketball player. They don't give a damn if I'm a rookie. I mean, I want them to come at me every day, I want them to come at everybody. I mean, they're not supposed to be nice to me.

Like, thank you A.T. for sending a message to me because I got back up and kept going and kept pushing. Like, me and A.T. have been cool since we were in Maryland, so I know it's not no hard feelings. I appreciate her for going at me every day."

The league didn't issue a suspension on Thomas for the incident involving Reese. She was able to play their next game, which was against the Phoenix Mercury and the star had 10 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

