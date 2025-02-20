Analyst dubs $200,000 Caitlin Clark's teammate the ultimate needle mover in WNBA Free Agency

A few months after Caitlin Clark's rookie yearin the WNBA came to an end, the offseason kicked into overdrive with a flurry of trades and free-agent acquisitions. WNBA teams have been busy retooling their rosters ahead of the 2025 season.

For ESPN analyst Maria Marino, Clark’s team landed the biggest prize in free agency. On the Feb. 19 episode of "The Advantage Sports Betting Podcast," Marino discussed how the Indiana Fever had a strong offseason:

"I think the biggest needle-moving free agent signing, which was also one of the more surprising moves for me: DeWanna Bonner to the Fever," Marino said on the podcast.

On Feb. 5, Bonner — a two-time WNBA champion with the Phoenix Mercury — officially signed a one-year, $200,000 contract with Indiana, according to Spotrac.

Marino said this acquisition was somewhat of a surprise:

"Y'all remember that playoff series between Connecticut and Indiana, right?" Marino told host Michael Fiddle and co-host Drew Johnson. "Things got pretty chippy in particular between Caitlin Clark [and] DeWanna Bonner."

Marino was referring to Game 2 of the first-round series between the Fever and the Connecticut Sun. During one sequence, Bonner — then with the Sun — collided with Clark as the rookie attempted an outside shot.

When Clark went to complain to the referee, Bonner approached her, and the two exchanged words before shoving each other.

Marino dismissed the incident as being "all in the past", adding that both Clark and Bonner will move forward because they are "pros who want to win." She also praised the Fever’s decision, calling Bonner a strong defender with valuable playoff experience.

Bonner was an All-Star in 2024, averaging 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game in the regular season and 16.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.9 apg and 1.9 apg in the playoffs.

DeWanna Bonner on joining Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever: 'I want to win another championship'

On Feb. 10, the Fever held an introductory press conference for DeWanna Bonner, who stated in no uncertain terms her objective for joining the team:

"I want to win another championship," Bonner said. "I want to get back to the Finals." [Timestamp - 20:48]

Bonner described herself as "another puzzle piece" who could elevate the Fever’s "dynamic core" to another level. Joining her and Caitlin Clark on the team will be holdovers Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, as well as fellow newcomers Natasha Howard and Brianna Turner.

