Analyst singles out 3 major Caitlin Clark factors behind Indiana Fever’s unprecedented national exposure 

The WNBA’s TV schedule has been announced for the 2025 season. Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever will have the most nationally televised games in the league for the second season in a row. This season they will have 41 of 44 games televised nationally, which comes after 36 of the Fever’s 40 games from last season were on national television.

To put Clark’s impact into perspective, the last two WNBA champions, the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces will have 32 and 33 nationally televised games during the 2025 season, respectively.

Analyst Ashley Nicole Mooss singled out three of Clark’s major factors that are fueling the Fever’s national exposure:

Clark is responsible for the increase in WNBA’s viewership

The league will go where the money is and Caitlin Clark brings in the most viewers

If Clark continues to bring in more viewers it will help players in the ongoing CBA negotiations.

As she explained on X on Thursday:

"Well, yeah. the numbers show Caitlin Clark is responsible for a large chunk of the increase in viewership. the WNBA will continue to ride the wave until it’s no longer profitable for them. Also … continued increase in viewership helps the players in CBA negotiations."

The Fever drafted Clark with the number one pick during the 2024 WNBA Draft. Clark hit the ground running, recording 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game.

Following her debut last season, six WNBA television partners set viewership records. Interestingly enough, all six games featured Caitlin Clark and the Fever. Another statistic worth looking at is the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game which brought in a record 3.4 million viewers. Clark’s impact is clear and the more games she plays on TV, the better it will be for the WNBA.

Seven WNBA teams have moved games against Caitlin Clark and the Fever to bigger arenas

The masses often show up to watch Caitlin Clark in action and seven WNBA teams are already looking to cash in on the opportunity. The Las Vegas Aces, Connecticut Sun, Washington Mystics, Atlanta Dream, LA Sparks, Chicago Sky, and Dallas Wings have moved next season’s home games against the Fever to bigger arenas.

We saw teams making similar changes last season after Clark was drafted by the Fever. Here is a list of all teams that have changed arenas for their games against Caitlin Clark and Co.:

Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever (May 22): Moved from Gateway Center Arena to State Farm Arena.

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever (May 28 and Sep. 7): Moved from CareFirst Arena to CFG Bank Arena

Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever (June 7 and July 27): Moved from Wintrust Arena to United Center

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever (June 22): Moved from Michelob ULTRA Arena to T-Mobile Arena

Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever (June 27): Moved from College Park Center to American Airlines Center

Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever (July 15): Moved from Mohegan Sun Arena to Boston’s TD Garden

LA Sparks vs. Indiana Fever (May 24): Moved from Walter Pyramid to Crypto.com Arena

It wouldn't be surprising if more teams follow in their footsteps in anticipation of drawing a larger crowd when facing Caitlin Clark.

