"And she shoots 30%" — WNBA fans not amused by Caitlin Clark shooting beyond Damian Lillard and Steph Curry 3-pt range 

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever has been lighting up the WNBA and making a big impact in the league, and it has everything to do with her unparalleled shooting range. She is making shots from a distance that would make Steph Curry and Damian Lillard blush. Some WNBA fans are wondering if the Fever are building on a path to success or taking a little too wild of a chance.

As per a tweet from Statmamba on Friday, Indiana Fever rookie phenom Clark boasts the longest 3-point-shot distance among all NBA or WNBA players with an average shot range of 28.04 feet. In addition, her 2.6 made threes per game are the most by any rookie since 1997.

"And she shoots 30%. So why are we comparing bricks" as one fan said

Fans were not amused by the stat, as she was compared to great 3-point shooters such as Curry and Lillard. Her success rate has been just 32% from the 3-point range, and fans were quick to let that be known. Here are some of the comments:

"Terrible shot selection as well. Only one person on that list is efficient, but continue shooting them and shooting your team out of games." commented by one fan

"And by far worse shooting mechanics" said by another

"Ppl that shoot from deep like this aren’t real bucket-getters. Real bucket-getters can score inside that arc." one fan said

"Maybe she should slow down on those shots because she is shooting 33%" wrote by another

Some fans also noted that the Ball in the WNBA is lighter than the Ball in the NBA.

"The ball is smaller and lighter in the WNBA. So, why the comparison?" wrote by @silent_jac

It's important to remember that Clark's tale is still being written. The rookie has the ability to develop into a game-changing shooter can break records in 3-point shooting. Clark will be an exciting story to watch — the league is on notice.

Caitlin Clark joins Sabrina Ionescu in elite club with historic stat line

On June 1, Clark carried the Indiana Fever to a comeback, one-point win over the Chicago Sky. The win, 71-70 was just the second of the campaign. It was an important result in a highly anticipated matchup between two classic rivals.

The No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft became the second player in WNBA history to amass 150 or more points and 50 assists in her first 10 WNBA games. Clark secured a seat next to the New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu in an exclusive club:

Ionescu was the first player in history to registe 150-plus points, 50-plus rebounds and 50-plus assists in her first 10 WNBA contests. Ionescu did it in 2020 after she was drafted No. 1 overall by the New York Liberty.