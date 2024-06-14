Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics Starting Lineups and Depth Chart | June 14, 2024

The Chicago Sky hit the road to face the Washington Mystics on Friday for their second encounter of the season. The Sky previously clinched the game 79-71 against the Mystics in their previous matchup on June 6.

The Sky holds a 4-7 record after their 83-75 loss against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. Angel Reese led the team's losing effort with her fourth straight double-double performance, which featured her career-high 20 points, along with 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals.

Meanwhile, after 12 consecutive defeats to begin the season, the Mystics got their first win in their last game, improving to 1-12. Ariel Atkins led the Mystics to an 87-68 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, recording 18 points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block.

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics: Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Sky Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for June 14

For the upcoming matchup, head coach Teresa Weatherspoon is expected to deploy a starting lineup of Marina Mabrey (G), Dana Evans (G), Diamond DeShields (F), Angel Reese (F), and Kamilla Cardoso (C).

Guard Forward Center Marina Mabrey Diamond DeShields Kamilla Cardoso

Dana Evans

Angel Reese

Isabelle Harrison

Lindsay Allen

Michaela Onyenwere

Brianna Turner

Chennedy Carter

Isabelle Harrison



Kysre Gondrezick

Brianna Turner





Mystics: Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for June 14

Meanwhile, Mystics' head coach Eric Thibault will likely use a starting lineup of Ariel Atkins (G), Julie Vanloo (G), Karlie Samuelson (F), Aaliyah Edwards (F), and Stefanie Dolson (C) for the upcoming matchup.

Forward Forward Center Ariel Atkins

Karlie Samuelson

Stefanie Dolson

Julie Vanloo

Aaliyah Edwards

Myisha Hines-Allen

Karlie Samuelson

Myisha Hines-Allen

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Emily Engstler

Jade Melbourne





DiDi Richards



Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics: Injury Reports

Sky injury report for June 14

The Sky has listed two players on the injury report. Diamond DeShields is listed as questionable and her participation in the contest will be a game-time decision. Elizabeth Williams and Nikolina Milic are listed out for the game.

Player Status Injury Diamond DeShields

Questionable (GTD)

Ankle Elizabeth Williams Out

Knee Nikolina Milic

Out

Personal



Mystics injury report for June 14

Meanwhile, the Mystics have listed four players on their injury report: Shakira Austin and Brittney Sykes are out for the game, while Nastja Claessens and Bernadett Határ are out for the season.

Player Status Injury Shakira Austin Out

Hip Brittney Sykes

Out

Foot Nastja Claessens

Out (OFS)

Not Injury Related

Bernadett Hatar

Out (OFS)

Not Injury Related



How to watch Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics?

The Sky-Mystics matchup is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington. The game will be available to watch on ION and can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via the WNBA League Pass.