  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics Starting Lineups and Depth Chart | June 14, 2024

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics Starting Lineups and Depth Chart | June 14, 2024

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Jun 14, 2024 12:30 GMT
Chicago Sky v Washington Mystics
Chicago Sky v Washington Mystics

The Chicago Sky hit the road to face the Washington Mystics on Friday for their second encounter of the season. The Sky previously clinched the game 79-71 against the Mystics in their previous matchup on June 6.

The Sky holds a 4-7 record after their 83-75 loss against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. Angel Reese led the team's losing effort with her fourth straight double-double performance, which featured her career-high 20 points, along with 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals.

Meanwhile, after 12 consecutive defeats to begin the season, the Mystics got their first win in their last game, improving to 1-12. Ariel Atkins led the Mystics to an 87-68 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, recording 18 points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block.

also-read-trending Trending

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics: Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Sky Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for June 14

For the upcoming matchup, head coach Teresa Weatherspoon is expected to deploy a starting lineup of Marina Mabrey (G), Dana Evans (G), Diamond DeShields (F), Angel Reese (F), and Kamilla Cardoso (C).

GuardForwardCenter
Marina MabreyDiamond DeShieldsKamilla Cardoso
Dana Evans
Angel Reese
Isabelle Harrison
Lindsay Allen
Michaela Onyenwere
Brianna Turner
Chennedy Carter
Isabelle Harrison

Kysre Gondrezick
Brianna Turner

Mystics: Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for June 14

Meanwhile, Mystics' head coach Eric Thibault will likely use a starting lineup of Ariel Atkins (G), Julie Vanloo (G), Karlie Samuelson (F), Aaliyah Edwards (F), and Stefanie Dolson (C) for the upcoming matchup.

ForwardForwardCenter
Ariel Atkins
Karlie Samuelson
Stefanie Dolson
Julie Vanloo
Aaliyah Edwards
Myisha Hines-Allen
Karlie Samuelson
Myisha Hines-Allen
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
Emily Engstler
Jade Melbourne


DiDi Richards

Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics: Injury Reports

Sky injury report for June 14

The Sky has listed two players on the injury report. Diamond DeShields is listed as questionable and her participation in the contest will be a game-time decision. Elizabeth Williams and Nikolina Milic are listed out for the game.

PlayerStatusInjury
Diamond DeShields
Questionable (GTD)
Ankle
Elizabeth WilliamsOut
Knee
Nikolina Milic
Out
Personal

Mystics injury report for June 14

Meanwhile, the Mystics have listed four players on their injury report: Shakira Austin and Brittney Sykes are out for the game, while Nastja Claessens and Bernadett Határ are out for the season.

PlayerStatusInjury
Shakira AustinOut
Hip
Brittney Sykes
Out
Foot
Nastja Claessens
Out (OFS)
Not Injury Related
Bernadett Hatar
Out (OFS)
Not Injury Related

How to watch Chicago Sky vs Washington Mystics?

The Sky-Mystics matchup is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington. The game will be available to watch on ION and can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via the WNBA League Pass.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी