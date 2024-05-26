Angel Reese partners with multimillion-dollar beauty brand to give free rides to fans around Sky arena

Angel Reese is arguably the most marketable player in the WNBA right now. The Chicago Sky star has been landing deals inside and outside the sports domain. On May 23, the "Bayou Barbie" landed a major deal with multimillion-dollar company Mielle Organics. As a part of the campaign, Reese gave free rides to fans around the Chicago Sky's arena.

A three-door vehicle was placed outside the Sky’s arena to help the fans get around and have a good look around.

The vehicle was colored Barbie Pink, which sits perfectly with Reese’s nickname. On the side of the vehicle was a picture of Reese on a throne, and beside her was a text message dedicated to the former LSU star.

“From the queen of the hair to the queen of the court,” the text said.

Angel Reese and Mielle Organics agreed to the deal while she was still with LSU. According to ESSENCE, this is one of the biggest deals that Reese has signed with a beauty brand. The deal allows the company to use Reese’s face for all major marketing campaigns, both in events and on social media.

Angel Reese refuses to agree with narrative of Caitlin Clark singlehandedly changing the game

Much of the narrative around Caitlin Clark and the hostility surrounding her has been discussed in recent media coverage. LeBron James, Charles Barkley and even people outside basketball have lent their views on the narrative surrounding Clark’s rise to fame in women’s basketball.

On Thursday, before the Sky played the New York Liberty, Angel Reese spoke to the Associated Press. The Sky rookie said that it is not just one player who has changed the game.

“It’s not just one person. I think people don’t realize that [because] the narrative out there is that just one person changing the game,” Reese said. “It’s a lot of us...There’s so many great players, and it’s been long overdue and just being able to see that our impact has been able to change the game.”

Angel Reese also mentioned her rookie teammate Kamilla Cardoso and other rookies like Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson among the players who have impacted the game.