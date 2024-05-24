"SHOTS ON AND OFF THE COURT" - WNBA fans lose it as Angel Reese reignites rivalry with Caitlin Clark over charter flight jab

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark last faced each other on a basketball court during the 2024 March Madness. Reese’s LSU was dethroned 94-87 by Clark’s Iowa in the Elite 8, marking the end of the former “Bayou Barbie’s” collegiate hoops career. The Hawkeyes would reach the NCAA championship game but lost 87-75 to South Carolina.

Reese and Clark were drafted later by the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever, respectively. The self-called “Chi Barbie” was taken No. 7 while Clark was the first pick of the event. They have already taken the WNBA by storm with the circus that follows them.

One of the biggest changes the league has introduced this year was the use of charter flights. Previously, it was done only in the playoffs. But with the popularity of the game at its highest due to the two rookies, it has now become part of the regular season.

After Angel Reese helped the Sky beat 2023 finalists New York Liberty 90-81, the feisty forward tweeted:

“and that’s on getting a WIN in a packed area not just cause of one player on our charter flight.”

Expand Tweet

Fans promptly reacted:

“SHOTS ON AND OFF THE COURT MY GAWD”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A fan wondered out loud what many may have been thinking:

“Why caitlyn do to you”

Another fan made it obvious:

“Clark living rent-free.”

@NotJimPaschke declared without doubt:

“Caitlin Clark owns you sadly”

Fans are confused why Angel Reese had to take a dig at Caitlin Clark. For them, it’s women’s basketball that's benefitting from perks like chartered flights. She's probably petty, as most of the credit is given to the Indiana Fever rookie instead of her.

Regardless of whether her actions are right or wrong, the WNBA’s popularity is only going to grow. Reese willingly indulging in the rivalry with Clark will be a boon to the league. It might not be long before the two resemble the NBA’s legendary Larry Bird-Magic Johnson battles in the 1980s.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark will face off on national TV on June 1

Basketball fans couldn’t understand why the June 1 game between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever wasn’t on ESPN’s slate of games. The network realized the big mistake and belatedly added the Sky-Fever showdown to its list of nationally televised games.

Expand Tweet

On the said date, Reese and her teammates will be in Indiana to visit Clark and the Fever.

The two highly touted rookies have reset viewing records the last two times they met in the NCAA. This encounter is expected to be another top drawer that will likely topple more numbers.

Also Read: Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and others pose together for a fun snap at Empire State ahead of the WNBA draft: "Whole lotta buckets"