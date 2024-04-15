Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and others pose together for a fun snap at Empire State ahead of the WNBA draft: "Whole lotta buckets"

Stars like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have descended on New York for the WNBA Draft, which is about to start in a few hours. All eyes are on the draft with unprecedented interest from fans after a historic NCAA women's basketball season. But before the proceedings begin, the top prospects decided to have some fun together.

Reese took to Instagram to share a fun image with Clark, Cameron Brink and other top draft prospects. The group posed together on the Empire State Building in New York City hours before getting picked into the WNBA. The Bayou Barbie also paid homage to all of them with a short message.

Here is the snap shared by the LSU Tigers star Angel Reese before Monday's draft featuring Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and others.

“Whole lotta buckets at the Empire State Building,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

Angel Reese and the group enjoying at the Empire State Building.

While Clark seems to be the unanimous choice for the first overall pick, there is no dearth of talent in this year's class. A lot of big names are in consideration and the lot is thought to be the one that would take the women's league to new heights. While it is a big day for all of them, the picture shared by Reese showed a lot of camaraderie and respect between the group.

Reese has been in New York for a few days now for preparation before the draft. She was also seen working a shift at Raising Cane’s as a part of her NIL collaboration with the fast food chain.

Angel Reese has no regrets ahead of the 2024 WNBA Draft

Days ahead of the draft, Angel Reese declared that she had no regrets about her achievements at the college level. The LSU star shared an Instagram story that showed her talking about everything that she has gained so far with the Lady Tigers. She said that while the decision to leave LSU for the WNBA was a difficult one, she expressed full trust in the next chapter of her life.

“I'm leaving college with everything I ever wanted: a degree, a national championship and this platform I never could have imagined. This was a difficult decision. But I trust the next chapter. Because I know the author. Bayou Barbie out".

Reese talked about her achievements at the college level.

The point guard led the Tigers to a national title last year. The team came close again this season but fell short to Caitlin Clark’s Iowa in the Elite Eight. Now it will be interesting to see the rivalry grow at the professional level.

