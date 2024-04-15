WATCH: LSU star Angel Reese sells chicken wings in latest Collab with Raising Cane's just hours before 2024 WNBA draft

Angel Reese is one of the top prospects in this year's WNBA draft scheduled for Monday. Just hours before the big day, the LSU superstar put on a shift at a Raising Cane’s store in New York selling chicken wings and other delicacies to the fans. It was a part of her latest Collab with the popular restaurant chain that she has an NIL deal with.

In a video shared by the brand on Instagram, Reese can be seen behind the counter taking orders and calling out names of the customers when they are ready. In a clever reference to the WNBA draft, the "Bayou Barbie" is shown daydreaming about the day when a fellow employee pulls her out of it. According to her, she wants to inspire young girls to achieve what they want to in life.

Here is the video showing the latest collaboration between women's basketball star Angel Reese and Raising Cane's.

“#AngelReese served up Box Combeauxs like a pro before the Draft!” the brand wrote in the caption.

The collaboration was announced a few days ago, which stipulated April 12 as the day that the 2022-23 national champion would take part in a shift at the restaurant.

It isn't the first time that she has worked at the brand eatery. The star player, with a $1.8 million NIL value according to On3, joined teammates Flau'jae Johnson and Alex Morris along with head coach Kim Mulkey at a lunch shift in Baton Rouge after signing the deal with the fast food chain.

Angel Reese turning dreams into reality

Before heading to New York for her shift at Raising Cane's, Angel Reese sweated it out in preparation for the draft. She has been in New York for days and shared some snaps from her workout in the city. She also shared a message about turning dreams into reality.

"Watch me turn my dreams into reality,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Reese averaged 18.6 points per game and 13.4 rebounds per game for the Tigers in the just concluded season. But the season ended in disappointment as they crashed out of the Elite Eight after losing to Iowa.

Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark seems poised to be picked first overall in the draft on Monday. But Reese isn't going to be too far off the board behind her.

