"And she wonders why she got fired": Fans stunned as Sheryl Swoopes takes issue with Aliyah Boston after Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese incident

Aliyah Boston stepped in to prevent Angel Reese from going after Caitlin Clark during Saturday’s showdown between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever. Following Clark’s hard foul, Reese promptly stood up to respond, but Boston kept the incident from escalating. The Chi Barbie and the Indiana center received offsetting technical fouls.

During the Gil’s Arena podcast on Monday, Sheryl Swoopes said she had an issue with Boston holding Reese. The WNBA legend wanted the Fever star to hold her teammate instead of putting her hands on the opponent.

Swooopes’ comments promptly gained reactions from fans.

“And she wonders why she got fired”

One fan said:

“There’s no reason to grab an unbothered teammate”

Another fan added:

“Every time this woman speaks it’s anti”

@bostonrandy continued:

“Swoopes will say anything to remain relevant. Notice how she didn't mention what started the whole situation.”

@blagg_william commented:

“A clear mistake of assuming an outstanding basketball player would make a good journalist. Swoopie continues to show her bias against CC.”

After the hard foul against Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark turned around just as her opponent aggressively went after her. Aliyah Boston had no reason to hold back or pacify Clark because it was Reese who seemed intent on escalating the situation. The Chicago Sky coaching staff even had to restrain the team star to keep her out of trouble, which made Boston’s initial reaction even more crucial.

Sheryl Swoopes wanted Caitlin Clark to “stand in it” following hard foul against Angel Reese

Sheryl Swoopes did not have a "problem" with Caitlin Clark’s hard foul. Swoopes said in the podcast that players were taught to prevent easy layups. The Houston Comets legend explained where she had an issue with in the incident.

“My thing with that was stand in it! Don’t walk away.”

Had Caitlin Clark stood her ground, a dustup would have likely happened because Angel Reese heatedly wanted to go after her. Clark thought she committed a hard foul, which is allowed in the game. Had the point guard done as Swoopes wanted, she likely would have been tossed out.

Fans weren’t surprised by Swoopes’ latest comments about Clark. Last year, the three-time MVP received a ton of flak for erroneous claims against the Fever star.

