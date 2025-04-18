Aneesah Morrow blushes and reacts in 3 words as boyfriend Camden Brown gifts her bouquet of flowers

Aneesah Morrow is having the time of her life after being among the top prospects that got drafted in the 2025 WNBA draft. To celebrate the achievement, her boyfriend, Camden Brown, decided to surprise her with a romantic bouquet.

On Thursday, Morrow shared a TikTok video showing the moment Brown gifted her the bouquet. The couple could be seen smiling as they posed together for the camera. She blushed in the video and captioned the clip with a purple-colored heart emoji and a wholesome message for her partner:

"I love you @Camden Brown"

Aneesah Morrow and Camden Brown reportedly started their relationship in college, although they didn't attend the same school. Morrow attended DePaul University before transferring to LSU in May 2023 at the start of her junior year. Likewise, Brown first attended Georgia Southern University before transferring to Auburn in 2021.

Therefore, it's likely the couple had to make do with a long-distance relationship as their respective colleges were in different cities. Nonetheless, Brown didn't hold back from expressing his love to Morrow when it mattered the most to her.

Aneesah Morrow entered the WNBA on the back of a solid senior year at LSU

New Connecticut Sun player Aneesah Morrow - Source: Imagn

Aneesah Morrow was selected as the seventh pick in this year's draft by the Connecticut Sun on Monday. Coming into the draft, she was a highly rated LSU player whose performances greatly boosted her value. In her senior year with the Tigers, the 6-foot-1 forward clinched a plethora of honors.

Morrow was named to the First Team All-SEC and won the Katrina McClain Award. She was also included in the First Team All-America and is one of only two women in NCAA Division I history to cross 100 career double-doubles.

On the court, the 22-year-old racked up 674 points and 485 rebounds in total while averaging 20.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

She was one of the Tigers' main players as they reached the Elite Eight before being knocked out by UCLA. Given her pedigree in college, the Sun now have a player on their roster who can help them challenge for the title next season.

