New Dallas Wings GM enamored by Aneesah Morrow as potential pick in WNBA Draft

LSU women's basketball standout Aneesah Morrow has received high praise from Dallas Wings GM Curt Miller. The 22-year-old forward is a highly rated prospect after finishing the college basketball season as one of the country's all-time leading rebounders.

Miller, on Thursday ahead of the 2025 WNBA Draft, expressed admiration for Morrow while describing her as a player with huge talent.

"Whichever franchise is fortunate to end up with her is getting a really talented player," Miller said. "First and foremost, I personally - in my decade in this league - think that rebounding has translated. And players that rebounded in college ended up rebounding in the pros.

"So one of the things that you have that just pops off the charts when she leads the nation in rebounding is she goes and gets the ball, and she's undersized. So, it talks about tenacity. It talks about desire. Rebounding is a big hustle statistic. ... But I think - using the term in a good way - all of us are looking to add dogs in our locker room. And I think we all believe that she'll be a dog in the locker room."

Curt Miller is one of the most experienced personnel in management in the WNBA, boasting an impressive resume with coaching stints at the LA Sparks and Connecticut Sun before his new role as general manager of the Wings. So, Miller likely knows a thing or two about the flair a top prospect like Morrow brings.

Which teams could be possible destinations for Aneesah Morrow?

Annesah Morrow comes into the 2025 WNBA Draft as a top-rated player, courtesy of her performances this past season in the NCAA women's basketball competition. As a senior with the LSU Tigers last season, she averaged 18.7 points, 13.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 49.0%.

She's projected to be a top 10 pick in the upcoming draft on Monday. The Wings have admired her publicly and have the first two top picks in the 2025 draft, but it's unlikely they will select her based on the current projections.

The other likely destinations for Aneesah Morrow are the Washington Mystics, Connecticut Sun and the Golden State Valkyries.

The Mystics, with the third, fourth and sixth picks, could make room for her. The Valkyries, who are building a new team, could draft Aneesah Morrow to get a top rebounder on their roster. Otherwise, the selection could fall to the Sun, who have the seventh and eighth picks in the draft.

