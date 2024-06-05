Angel Reese and Lonzo Ball bond after Bulls star reprimands ref for ejecting her: "Thank you, gang!"

Angel Reese was the center of controversy again as she was ejected for merely waving off a call from a ref in Chicago Sky's clash with New York Liberty. Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, who was sitting courtside, passionately defended her after this rather bizarre dismissal.

Reese was assessed a double-technical after her seemingly brief altercation with the referee. It is unclear if she had something to say to the referee during the incident.

After the game, Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball took to X to let Angel Reese know that he would be willing to pay her fine if she was ordered to pay any.

"Ref that threw out @Reese10Angel is weak btw… You know who you are (Keep ya money Angel I got you)" - Lonzo Ball

Angel Reese was thankful to Lonzo Ball for his offer in response.

"Appreciate you gang!"

Reese has already been fined once this season, totalling $1000 for failing to appear in the media following the Sky's controversial 71-70 defeat at the hands of Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever.

Players other than Angel Reese who were ejected after two technical fouls in succession

Player ejections after two consecutive technical fouls is quite rare in basketball and even rarer still in the WNBA, hence Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon was also left flummoxed by her soft dimissal by the referee.

"I tried to get an explanation, I did not. I don't know to this moment what has happened." - Teresa Weatherspoon

Even though it is rare, basketball fans will recall multiple such instances of players being ejected early in the game after two consecutive techincals. Most recently, Devin Booker was ejected by a referee for a similar transgression against the Detroit Pistons in 2023-24.

Infamous rule-breaker Rasheed Wallace holds the record for the fastest double-technical ejection in NBA history. He was ejected after merely 85 seconds on Dec. 2, 2012 in a New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns game for uttering his signature phrase, "Ball don't lie".

Even though Angel Reese is just a few games into her rookie WNBA campaign, she is already one of the most recognizable players in the league owing to a couple of infamous incidents quite early on in her career.