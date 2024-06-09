"Angel was about to bite down" - WNBA fans are abuzz over Angel Reese chirping at Naz Hillmon

Angel Reese and Naz Hillmon were involved in a heated exchange. WNBA fans shared their two cents about the Chicago Sky rookie getting into it with the Atlanta Dream forward when the two teams met at the Wintrust Arena on Saturday night. The Dream won 89-80 despite Reese's double-double, but the highlight was her trash-talk sequence with Hamilton throughout the game.

With 4:31 left in the quarter and the Sky trailing 78-75, Reese's attempt to get to the basket was thwarted by some lockdown defense by Hillmon, and the latter appeared to have said a few words to the LSU product, who fired back at her.

This had fans reacting almost immediately on Twitter/X as one of them tweeted:

"Shawty Thought Angel Was Bout To Bite Down 🤫 Angel Hit With That Mhmm Mmm"

@goatofgoats_MMA focused on Marina Mabrey as well.

"Mabrey with the "settle your tea kettle, missy""

The focus was back on Reese soon after as @edelen121 said:

"Reese is not going back down"

@coldblooded804 added:

"I love the comrade of the Sky. It isn’t resulting in wins yet but you can see the building blocks."

@worldofmucisx explained the scenario for those who missed the 'why' between the two stars going at it.

"Reese made a shot on hillmon and got cocky. then Hillmon blocked her and Reese didn’t like it. 🤷🏽‍♀️ eRese also got into foul trouble after shooting on Hillmon."

@hardway tweeted:

"#AngelReese laughed at her."

Angel Reese ended with 13 points and as many rebounds. The Sky's latest loss sees them hit their third loss in four games to slip to 4-6 in the WNBA standings.

Angel Reese reaches milestone with her latest double-double against the Atlanta Dream

Angel Reese's field day also saw her become the third player in WNBA history to notch up 10+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ steals in back-to-back games, joining Erlana Larkins and Tamika Catchings. In addition, she now boasts 96 rebounds this season — the fifth most by a player in WNBA history in their first 10 games in the league.

Despite the results not going their way, Reese has cemented herself as a vital cog in the Sky unit. She has been averaging 11.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. The forward is the third leading scorer behind Marina Mabrey (15.6 points) and Chennedy Carter (12.9) while leading the side in rebounds this season.

Next, Angel Reese and the Sky take on the Connecticut Sun at home as part of the WNBA's Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday (June 12).