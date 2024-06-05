Watch: Marina Mabrey and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton earn techs after things get chippy during Sky vs Liberty

The Chicago Sky's Marina Mabrey and the New York Liberty's Betnijah Laney-Hamilton got technical fouls in their third WNBA matchup this season. Things got heated as both players got into it with each other midway through the third quarter.

As Mabrey drove to the right side, she got tangled up with Laney-Hamilton and got the foul call. However, things escalated as a pushing match almost started between the two players.

Their teammates had to separate them and the officials gave them both a technical foul. Watch the video below to see the sequence.

Expand Tweet

Trending

As they were separated from each other by their teammates, Mabrey could be seen talking to rookie Angel Reese.

"What's her problem?" Mabrey told Reese. "What is with her?"

Also read: New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Starting Lineups and Depth Chart | June 4, 2024

Chicago Sky suffer another loss

Despite the efforts of the Sky, they couldn't handle the well-rounded group of the Liberty. Chennedy Carter was Chicago's best performer. Carter had 16 points, three rebounds and two assists while shooting 38.9% from the field.

Mabrey added 15 points, six rebounds and five assists in the game. The Chicago guard had two threes in the game but it wasn't enough for them to win. Reese, a former LSU standout, finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. She also recorded her first block of her WNBA career.

For the Liberty, their best performer was Breanna Stewart as she had 33 points and 14 rebounds. Stewart also recorded three assists and a block against Chicago. Sabrina Ionescu also had a great game with her 24 points and seven rebounds. She shot 40% from beyond the arc on ten attempts.

Expand Tweet

Laney-Hamilton, who was excellent with 20 points in their dominant 104-68 win against the Caitlin Clark-led Fever, also had another strong outing. She finished with 14 points, three rebounds, and five assists.

Chicago will look to bounce back in its next game, which will be against the winless Washington Mystics.

Also read: Where to watch New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky 2024 WNBA Game? TV schedule, online streams and more