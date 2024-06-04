  • home icon
New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Starting Lineups and Depth Chart | June 4, 2024

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Jun 04, 2024 15:01 GMT
The New York Liberty hit the road to face the Chicago Sky on Tuesday for their second matchup of the season. The Sky previously clinched the game 90-81 against the Liberty in their previous encounter on May 23.

The Liberty have a 7-2 record for the season and are riding a three-game winning streak after their blowout win against the Indiana Fever on Sunday. Jonquel Jones led the team to a 104-68 victory with her double-double performance of 18 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block while Betnijah Laney-Hamilton led Liberty's scoring with 20 points in the game

Meanwhile, the Sky have a 3-4 record and are coming off a 71-70 loss against the Indiana Fever on Friday. Chennedy Carter led the team's losing effort with 19 points, four rebounds, six assists, and one steal in the game.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Liberty Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for June 4

Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello is expected to use a starting lineup of Sabrina Ionescu (G), Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (G), Breanna Stewart (F), Kayla Thornton (F) and Jonquel Jones (C) for the upcoming matchup.

GuardForwardCenter
Sabrina IonescuBreanna StewartJonquel Jones
Betnijah Laney-Hamilton
Kayla Thornton
Breanna Stewart
Ivana Dojkic
Betnijah Laney-Hamilton

Marquesha Davis
Jonquel Jones

Kennedy Burke
Leonie Fiebich

Sky Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for June 4

Meanwhile, Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon is expected to deploy a starting lineup of Marina Mabrey (G), Dana Evans (G), Diamond DeShields (F), Angel Reese (F) and Elizabeth Williams (C).

GuardForwardCenter
Marina MabreyDiamond DeShieldsElizabeth Williams
Dana Evans
Angel Reese
Kamilla Cardoso
Lindsay Allen
Michaela Onyenwere
Isabelle Harrison
Chennedy Carter
Elizabeth Williams
Brianna Turner
Kysre Gondrezick
Isabelle Harrison

Brianna Turner

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Injury Reports

Liberty injury report for June 4

Ahead of the game, the New York Liberty's injury report list Courtney Vandersloot and Nyara Sabally out for the game while Rebekah Gardner and Kaitlyn Davis are listed out for the season.

PlayerStatusInjury
Courtney VanderslootOut
Back
Nyara SaballyOut
Back
Rebekah GardnerOut (OFS)Achilles
Kaitlyn DavisOut (OFS)
Not Injury Related

Sky injury report for June 4

Meanwhile, the Sky's injury report have two players listed. Diamond DeShields is listed as questionable and her participation in the contest will be a game-time decision. Nikolina Milic is listed out for the game.

PlayerStatusInjury
Diamond DeShieldsQuestionable (GTD)
Foot
Nikolina Milic
Out
Personal

How to watch New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky?

The Liberty-Sky matchup is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The game will be available to watch on NBA TV. Furthermore, fans in New York may watch the contest on WWOR-TV, while Chicago residents can watch it on The U.

The game can also be streamed live on FuboTV or through the WNBA League Pass.

