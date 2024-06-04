New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Starting Lineups and Depth Chart | June 4, 2024

The New York Liberty hit the road to face the Chicago Sky on Tuesday for their second matchup of the season. The Sky previously clinched the game 90-81 against the Liberty in their previous encounter on May 23.

The Liberty have a 7-2 record for the season and are riding a three-game winning streak after their blowout win against the Indiana Fever on Sunday. Jonquel Jones led the team to a 104-68 victory with her double-double performance of 18 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block while Betnijah Laney-Hamilton led Liberty's scoring with 20 points in the game

Meanwhile, the Sky have a 3-4 record and are coming off a 71-70 loss against the Indiana Fever on Friday. Chennedy Carter led the team's losing effort with 19 points, four rebounds, six assists, and one steal in the game.

Trending

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Liberty Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for June 4

Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello is expected to use a starting lineup of Sabrina Ionescu (G), Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (G), Breanna Stewart (F), Kayla Thornton (F) and Jonquel Jones (C) for the upcoming matchup.

Guard Forward Center Sabrina Ionescu Breanna Stewart Jonquel Jones

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton

Kayla Thornton

Breanna Stewart

Ivana Dojkic

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton



Marquesha Davis

Jonquel Jones



Kennedy Burke

Leonie Fiebich



Sky Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for June 4

Meanwhile, Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon is expected to deploy a starting lineup of Marina Mabrey (G), Dana Evans (G), Diamond DeShields (F), Angel Reese (F) and Elizabeth Williams (C).

Guard Forward Center Marina Mabrey Diamond DeShields Elizabeth Williams

Dana Evans

Angel Reese

Kamilla Cardoso

Lindsay Allen

Michaela Onyenwere

Isabelle Harrison

Chennedy Carter

Elizabeth Williams

Brianna Turner

Kysre Gondrezick

Isabelle Harrison



Brianna Turner





New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Injury Reports

Liberty injury report for June 4

Ahead of the game, the New York Liberty's injury report list Courtney Vandersloot and Nyara Sabally out for the game while Rebekah Gardner and Kaitlyn Davis are listed out for the season.

Player Status Injury Courtney Vandersloot Out

Back Nyara Sabally Out

Back Rebekah Gardner Out (OFS) Achilles Kaitlyn Davis Out (OFS)

Not Injury Related

Sky injury report for June 4

Meanwhile, the Sky's injury report have two players listed. Diamond DeShields is listed as questionable and her participation in the contest will be a game-time decision. Nikolina Milic is listed out for the game.

Player Status Injury Diamond DeShields Questionable (GTD)

Foot Nikolina Milic

Out

Personal



How to watch New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky?

The Liberty-Sky matchup is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The game will be available to watch on NBA TV. Furthermore, fans in New York may watch the contest on WWOR-TV, while Chicago residents can watch it on The U.

The game can also be streamed live on FuboTV or through the WNBA League Pass.