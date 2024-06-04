New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Preview and Prediction for June 4 | 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

The Chicago Sky are set to host the New York Liberty on Tuesday as part of the 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup. It's the second game of the in-season tournament for both teams. The Sky lost to the Indiana Fever on the first day of the tournament, while the Liberty dispatched the same Fever team on the second day.

Chicago enters Tuesday's game with a record of 3-4 with wins over the Dallas Wings, LA Sparks and the Liberty. Angel Reese starred in their first matchup against New York, beating the Breanna Stewart-led Liberty 90-81 at the Barclays Center.

On the other hand, the Liberty are on a three-game winning streak with a record of 7-3 before tonight's contest. They are coming off consecutive victories over the Phoenix Mercury, Washington Mystics and the Fever.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky game details and odds

The New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky game is on Tuesday at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. It starts at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be streamed on the WNBA League Pass.

The game is also available through local channels The U in Chicago and WWOR-My9 in New York.

Moneyline: Liberty (-500) vs Sky (+240)

Spread: Liberty -7.5 (-115) vs Sky +7.5 (-115)

Total (O/U): Liberty o161.5 (-110) vs Sky u161.5 (-110)

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky preview

Tuesday's matchup between the New York Liberty and Chicago Sky will be the 76th time they face each other since 2006, including preseason, regular season and postseason. The Sky have a winning record against the Liberty 42-33. They also have won the past two matchups against New York this year, one in the preseason and one in the regular season.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky injury reports and starting lineups

The Liberty have one player listed as out for tonight's game, Nyara Sabally, due to a back injury. Head coach Sandy Brondello will likely stick to her usual starting five:

G - Courtney Vandersloot | G - Betnijah Laney-Hamilton | G - Sabrina Ionescu | F - Jonquel Jones | F - Breanna Stewart

New York's current rotation also includes Kayla Thornton, Kennedy Burke and Leonie Fiebich.

The Sky also have one player on their injury report for tonight, Nikolina Milic, who is dealing with a personal matter. Head coach Teresa Weatherspoon will likely make one change in their starting lineup from their previous game:

G - Marina Mabrey | G - Dana Evans | F - Angel Reese | F - Elizabeth Williams | F - Diamond DeShields

Chicago's current rotation also includes players such as Chennedy Carter, Kamilla Cardoso and Isabelle Harrison.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky prediction

The Liberty are the heavy favorites to beat the Sky on Tuesday despite being winless against them this season, including the preseason. New York have been playing much better in the past week compared to when Chicago beat them last month.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Liberty will get the win and cover the spread. The total will likely go over 161.5 points.