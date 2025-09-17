Angel McCoughtry sets the record straight on controversial Angel Reese comments, citing Paige Bueckers’ endorsement deals

Angel Reese's controversial comments about the state of the Chicago Sky have received mixed reactions since being reported earlier this month. Former WNBA No. 1 pick Angel McCoughtry weighed in on the issue last week, suggesting that Reese should give her teammates a present.

In an episode of "Good Follow" podcast on Sept. 10, McCoughtry suggested a way in which Reese could make it up to her teammates. The former Atlanta Dream franchise player said that the second-year star should leverage one of her endorsements to hand her teammates $10,000 each. According to McCoughtry, this gesture would paint a picture that Reese "cares."

After receiving flak for her comments about Reese, McCoughtry clarified her remarks on Wednesday's episode of "The Rematch Show." She mentioned 2025 Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers, who, through her NIL deals, gifted her UConn Huskies teammates.

"If I was in that position like Angel, I would do it." McCoughtry said (Timestamp: 3:36). "And now, what I said was ask the brand for extra honey. That's what I said. It won't come out your base. Get the team like, 'Hey, can I get extra on the side for the team?'

"I think Paige did it at UConn, she involved them in her endorsements. So, why are people mad at giving? Why are people mad at investing more into women's sports? What are we really mad about, people? If it was you, you would take it. What are you mad about?"

McCoughtry may be referring to Bueckers' gesture before the 2025 NCAA Tournament in March. Along with Azzi Fudd, Bueckers partnered with Bose to surprise the Huskies players with headphones. In December, through her NIL deal with Nike, Bueckers gifted her teammates a pair of the sneakers and some merchandise.

The Dream selected McCoughtry as the No. 1 pick of the 2009 WNBA draft. She was a five-time WNBA All-Star, a six-time All-WNBA selection, a two-time scoring champion and is a member of the league's 25th Anniversary Team. She last played with the Minnesota Lynx during the 2022 season.

Angel Reese's rookie teammate previously caught strays from Angel McCoughtry

Angel Reese's Chicago Sky teammate, Hailey Van Lith, also caught strays from former WNBA player Angel McCoughtry. In an appearance on "The Daily W" on June 19, McCoughtry attributed Van Lith's rise to her huge following on social media.

"If Hailey Van Lith had 10,000 followers, would she be in the league? Let me ask you that," McCoughtry said. "Honestly. We're just talking about her true talent. Take away her followers. Would she be in the league if she only had 10,000 followers?

"Hailey Van Lith, she's a decent player. ... Are there players out there who may be better than Hailey Van Lith? I believe so. They're not popular."

McCoughtry also earned flak for her comments about Angel Reese's teammates. Days later, she said that her remarks were taken out of context and apologized to Van Lith.

