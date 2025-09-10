  • home icon
  • WNBA
  "They don't have $1 million endorsement deals" - 5x WNBA All-Star slams Angel Reese for critical comments about teammates as Sky season concludes

"They don't have $1 million endorsement deals" - 5x WNBA All-Star slams Angel Reese for critical comments about teammates as Sky season concludes

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 10, 2025 23:29 GMT
An image of Angel McCoughtry and Angel Reese
Angel McCoughtry criticizes Angel Reese's comments. Credit: McCoughtry/IG, Reese/IG

Angel Reese ruffled a lot of feathers after she delivered comments in the Chicago Tribune about her teammates and the Chicago Sky front office. Now, a 13-year veteran has weighed in on Reese's controversial tirade.

In an appearance on the "Good Follow" podcast, five-time WNBA All-Star Angel McCoughtry urged Reese to reconsider how she could have aired out her side, given that she is in a better financial position compared to some of her teammates.

"Here's the main thing: You're not the only one having a bad season," McCoughtry said on the podcast. "Your teammates are having a bad season too...but they don't have million-dollar endorsement deals."
McCoughtry, who spent 10 seasons with the Atlanta Dream before having brief stints with the Las Vegas Aces and the Minnesota Lynx, speculated that some of Reese's running mates in Chicago might not even see "$50,000 or $100,000 in their bank account. In contrast, she pointed out how NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has publicly expressed his support for Reese's career.

Along with this criticism, McCoughtry dished out some advice to the young Sky star. To illustrate her point, she rattled off the names of other WNBA luminaries.

"Me, Diana, Sue, Seimone, Tamika, Maya Moore, we've all had losing seasons before," she admitted. "That is what happens. You have to be patient."

McCoughtry went on to tell the story of comforting a young A'ja Wilson during a season in which the Aces failed to clinch a playoff spot. She also encouraged Reese to continue collaborating with the Sky front office, given that Reese has stepped into a leadership role on her team.

Report: Angel Reese considered a trade target by "multiple teams" in upcoming offseason

Reese's time in the Sky locker room, however, could come to a close if Chicago decides to ship her away this offseason.

According to Ashish Mathur of "Dallas Hoops Journal," this is a plausible scenario as more than one WNBA squad is eyeing the acquisition of the two-time All-Star.

"Multiple WNBA teams will pursue a trade for Chicago Sky star Angel Reese this offseason, sources told Dallas Hoops Journal," Mathur wrote on Wednesday. "Sky players, coaches and higher-ups are not happy with Reese after what she said to the Chicago Tribune, sources said."

In Reese's first two seasons as a member of the Sky roster, the team has failed to secure a trip to the playoffs. If Mathur's sources are correct, it's possible that Reese will begin the next chapter of her growth with a new WNBA team next season.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
