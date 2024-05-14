Angel Reese, A’ja Wilson, and Satou Sabally big winners in WNBA GM's survey, Caitlin Clark nowhere

The WNBA GM's survey this week notably didn't feature young star Caitlin Clark. Ahead of the start of the 2024 WNBA season, the 12 general managers took part in a survey where they ranked some of the best players in the league at various skills and positions. While Caitlin Clark has continued to make waves ahead of her regular season WNBA debut, she was nowhere to be found.

While it wasn't necessarily surprising to see other players ranked higher on the list of best point guards, there were categories Clark would have fit. For example, in the category of: Which player acquisition will make the biggest impact this season, Nneka Ogwumike won with 58% of the WNBA GM's Survey votes.

In that award, Clark finished in third place, with an undisclosed amount of votes. Other notable rookies like Angel Reese for example were included in the survey, with the Chicago Sky guard receiving 27% of the votes in the WNBA GM's Survey for: Which Rookie was the biggest steal where they were selected?

Of course, longtime fan favorites like A'ja Wilson were highlighted in the WNBA GM's survey. The two-time WNBA champion and reigning WNBA Finals MVP received 42% of the votes in the category of: Who is the best center in the WNBA?

In the case of that award, nine-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner, who recently suffered a fractured toe, notably tied for second place with 25% of votes for the award.

Looking at other notable awards from the WNBA GM's survey

As previously mentioned, one of the categories for the WNBA GM's survey was a ranking of best players at their respective positions.

Apart from the previously mentioned award for Best Center in the WNBA poll won by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart was voted as the best power forward in the WNBA with 42% of votes.

Of course, unsurprisingly, back-to-back WNBA champion Chelsea Gray of the Las Vegas Aces was voted as the best point guard in the league. With 75% of votes, the 'Point Gawd' herself beat out Caitlin Clark, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and Courtney Vandersloot.

In the closely contested poll for best small forward, Satou Sabally came in first with 25% of the votes. On the flip side, Jewell Loyd absolutely dominated the shooting guard category with 75% of votes.

While she didn't win any individual polls, Caitlin Clark was surely a key factor in the Indiana Fever receiving 58% of the votes for most improved team. Between the rise of Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston, and the addition of Clark, the hope is that the duo will unlock the team's potential.

Of course, despite the acquisition of Clark, it was the Seattle storm who received 67% of the votes for which team made the best offseason moves. In second and third place,respecitvely, the Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun received an undisclosed amount of votes, while the Fever didn't finish in the top-five.

With the WNBA season set to start on Tuesday, it's certainly an exciting time for The W.