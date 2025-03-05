Angel Reese admits being 'jealous' of Unrivaled teammate Lexie Hull about one thing

Angel Reese and Lexie Hull's budding relationship has been one of the off-court highlights during Unrivaled. Despite playing on teams with tremendous rivalry in the WNBA, the Chicago Sky, and Indiana Fever, the duo has put that behind them after teaming up with the Rose Ball Club in the 3x3 league.

Reese's latest comment on Hull's picture further proves that. The Sky star had no reservations about admitting she was 'jealous' of her Unrivaled teammate about her physique, particularly her abs. Here's what Reese wrote after the Rose BC dropped a carousel of images on Instagram of the players' fits:

"lexie i’m so jealous of those abs 🥲😍"

Angel Reese's comment on Lexie Hull's pic

Hull rocked an Athleta brand outfit. She partnered with the women's sportswear brand in January and has frequently advertised their gear.

Lexie Hull is one of the most well-conditioned athletes in the league. It's key to her credibility as a high-motor player who plays with limitless intensity, especially on defense. It also allows her to be a great partner for Angel Reese on the Rose BC, as the Sky star boasts the same intangibles.

Lexie Hull and Angel Reese shine as Rose BC secures Unrivaled playoffs berth

Lexie Hull and Angel Reese played key roles in Monday's Unrivaled game, helping the Rose BC secure a playoff berth in the inaugural season. The Rose BC improved to 7-5 after beating Laces BC 58-53. Reese tallied 16 points, 17 rebounds, and four assists on 50.0% shooting, while Hull scored 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists on 4 of 9 shots.

The Rose BC started the season with one win in three games, but a five-game winning streak, followed by Monday's win, turned the team's fortunes around. They are second in the standings behind Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls BC team.

Despite being relatively younger, Reese and Hull have provided excellent support to veterans Chelsea Gray and Kahlea Copper in helping the team grab a winning record. They have the best chance of going all the way and upsetting Collier's team, which is 11-1. The Rose BC handed the Lunar Owls their only loss of the season.

